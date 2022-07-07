1319732 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CANYON GOLD & GRAVEL INC.
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319732 B.C. Ltd. ("732 BC") announces that the letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Canyon Gold & Gravel Inc. (“CGG”) as previously announced on April 1, 2022 has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not proceed.
About 732 BC
732 BC is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia. 732 BC has no material assets and does not conduct any operations or active business, other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the company to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.
For further information, please contact:
1319732 B.C. Ltd.
Binyomin Posen, Director
416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Binyomin Posen
1319732 B.C. Ltd
email us here