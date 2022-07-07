Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,893 in the last 365 days.

1319732 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CANYON GOLD & GRAVEL INC.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319732 B.C. Ltd. ("732 BC") announces that the letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Canyon Gold & Gravel Inc. (“CGG”) as previously announced on April 1, 2022 has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not proceed.

About 732 BC

732 BC is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia. 732 BC has no material assets and does not conduct any operations or active business, other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the company to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.


For further information, please contact:

1319732 B.C. Ltd.
Binyomin Posen, Director
416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Binyomin Posen
1319732 B.C. Ltd
email us here

You just read:

1319732 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CANYON GOLD & GRAVEL INC.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.