Thomas W. Atzberger published his religious, historical book called “I Am Only Mary.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am only Mary” is precisely what the title says, a detailed introduction to the real life of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. The writing is the product of all the knowledge the author gained in his research about the life of Mary, from her childhood to the time she prepared to return to Nazareth after helping her cousin with the birth of her son, John. Thomas found the inspiration for this book from his life in the Catholic seminary of the Cleveland Diocese at the college level. He diligently sought details about the history of the virgin Mary and designed the book with information that very few people know.
The first half of the book depicts Mary's early life, her upbringing, family background, and the cultural and social dynamics of Galilee, where she spent her life as a daughter of poor but very loving parents. The book further sheds light on her relationship with Joseph, who was to become her spouse in a most poignant way. The depiction of Gabriel’s arrival and the conversation between Mary and the Angel is the gold nugget of this book, giving the readers precious insight into the reason God chose Mary to give birth to the World's Savior.
The book is a must-read for those who seek revelation about Mary's background and the persona that made God choose her for the highly sacred task. The author tells the history in a narrative that would make readers feel closer and connected to the Virgin Mary like a human being, suggesting that our salvation lies in our own moral choices and our belief in God.
Bio: Thomas W. Atzberger is a retired US Air Force Judge Advocate and has practiced law for over 40 years. At present, he lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife, Christina. They have three adult children. While he is a retired attorney and supervisor of stockbrokers in the profession, he has a thorough knowledge of Christianity and the evolution of its history through the decades. His understanding is primarily derived from his time (1964 until 1967) at the Catholic seminary of the Cleveland Diocese at the college level. The book will shed light on God's callings towards his chosen people, i.e., each of us is chosen. Thomas communicates a message of faith through his works, stressing that we can find our purpose and our salvation in the daily routine only through the discovery of God. The same message is evident throughout his novel "I am only Mary.” The book is a historical, religious account of Mary's life, her adherence to God's will, and her choice of a path with the understanding that it would cause her and her family to suffer the challenges of faith, and the blessings of its rewards. The book is a reflection of the cultural and social aspects of a time period of Mary's life. If you need more information about the book, email at tatzberg@columbus.rr.com, or simply buy the book on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Am-Only-Mary-Thomas-Atzberger/dp/1449909957/ref=sr_1_1?crid=33HC3NGJB6WYG&keywords=i+am+only+mary+by+THOMAS+W.+ATZBERGER&qid=1657220988&s=books&sprefix=i+am+only+mary+by+thomas+w.+atzberger%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C254&sr=1-1
