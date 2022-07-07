Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,901 in the last 365 days.

BEVERLY PRINCE ON THE WORLD WHERE RACE STILL MATTERS

"The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah"

Author Beverly Prince tells the story of the world within the world after a great war in her book The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A world where race still matters is where conflict still continues. This message is made clear in Beverly Prince’ book, The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah.

Kaballah, also spelled as Kabala, Kabbalah, Cabala, Cabbala, or Cabbalah, is a term for Jewish mysticism. The word translates to “knowledge received through tradition”. Cushite, on the other hand, is a term that refers to Africa and Africans in the Old Testament. In simpler words, the story of The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah is a story of race as well as those that it affects.

"The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah," published by iUniverse in 2001, begins with the introduction of the main character, Zepha, finding himself lying face down on the ground, almost unconscious, and later on realizing that he is not alone. His mind wanders and proceeds to ponder upon his current state.

The book falls under fantasy with a gist of Christian literature, however, Beverly’s account does not fall far from today’s reality as race still raises and faces objections, prejudices, division, and, therefore, conflicts.

And despite the book being fiction, Alicia Heath-Toby, a reader who left a review on Amazon, said that Beverly “has really captured the journey for us as African in America” and that “is refreshing to read such a text & know that a woman of not only color, but of substance wrote it”.

Beverly Prince remains almost totally anonymous online, however, her book might be a way to get to know her.

For access to The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah, it is available on Amazon.com.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

BEVERLY PRINCE ON THE WORLD WHERE RACE STILL MATTERS

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.