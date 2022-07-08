GROW WILD Day at Softstar Workshop—with Katy Bowman

Join us Saturday, August 6 at the Softstar Headquarters in Philomath, Oregon for a day of family activities with Katy Bowman!

PHILOMATH, OR, USA, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staying active in the summer is manageable, but how can we all--kids and adults—continue to keep moving our bodies once fall arrives? Pick up some useful ideas at this movement-rich, family-friendly event at Softstar workshop, with acclaimed author and biomechanist Katy Bowman.Meet some elves, tour the workshop, and enjoy some “vitamin Nature” with a book walk along the river and a dynamic scavenger hunt for the kids. There will also be a collaborative mosaic activity and talks by Katy Bowman on how footwear impacts your entire body--and you can order some back-to-school shoes while you’re there!The event is Saturday, August 6 at the Softstar Headquarters in Philomath, Oregon. Tour the workshop to see how Softstar minimal leather footwear is hand crafted. Tickets available in advance and at the door (until sold out). Each family ticket to the event costs $30 and includes a copy of Bowman’s newest book, Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More, access to the Softstar workshop and garden, outdoor lectures and Q&A with Katy, and a discount coupon for $10 off children’s shoes or $20 off adult shoes!“Katy is a dynamic, original voice on the importance of movement, strength and balance in our everyday routines,” says Tricia Salcido, C.Elf.O of Softstar. “She gives practical advice about how to build in healthy habits and rituals that are achievable. We are so honored to have Katy visit Softstar and help us turn ideas into action.”"I have been fortunate to be able to teach in the Softstar space and folks are always delighted to visit their workshop, learn about the elves and the hand- and machine-work that goes into crafting their beautiful and dynamic footwear,” says Bowman. “And who wouldn’t want to swap an online event for an in-person chance to try on all the shoes! We know people are looking for simple steps to more connection, movement, and nature, and thought this event would be a great way to address both our communities’ needs."Grow Wild explores how we came to be sitting still inside and what we can do to “stack our lives” and change our movement habits for the better. It includes over 100 ways families can move more—via small adjustments to our environments: houses, clothing, and classrooms—while gaining additional benefits of nature, learning, and community.About Softstar:Softstar has been handcrafting ethically sourced, made in the USA, minimal shoes since 1985. They design footwear that encourages natural movement , balance, and strength from sustainable and chemical free materials. For more information, visit www.softstar.com About Katy Bowman:Bestselling author, speaker, and a leader of the Movement movement, biomechanist Katy Bowman is changing the way we move and think about our need for movement. Her eight books, including the groundbreaking Move Your DNA, have been translated into more than a dozen languages worldwide. Bowman teaches movement globally and speaks about sedentarism and movement ecology to academic and scientific audiences and has been featured in diverse media such as the Today Show, CBC Radio One, the Seattle Times, and Good Housekeeping.About the EventGrow Wild Day at Softstar with Katy BowmanAugust 6, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Softstar Shoes, 914 Main Street, Philomath, OregonTickets (one per family) are $30 and include a signed book ($32 value) and a $10-$20 discount coupon for Softstar footwear. Ticket sales will be capped and can be purchased in advance at: https://www.nutritiousmovement.com/softstar

