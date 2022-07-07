Metag3ncy Raises $4 Million to Become Major Name in NFT and Web3 Project Management

The company is owned by Web3 builder and marketing specialists, Billy Orsini and Vedank Mohan.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – Metag3ncy is pleased to announce it has raised $4 million to become one of the most comprehensive NFT and Web3 project management companies in the space.Metag3ncy is a strategic consulting firm founded by Billy Orsini and Vedank Mohan that supports brands in the development of their NFT/Metaverse projects. At its core, Metag3ncy helps companies, associations, artists, web entrepreneurs, and individuals with strategy, development, graphic design, smart contracts, coaching, and launching by co-constructing innovative strategies tailored to ensure they stand out from the crowd.In the company’s most recent news, Metag3ncy recently raised $4 million to hire new A players, develop its own customer backend dashboard, and to expand its activity to Asia. Through implementing these new additions, Metag3ncy is destined to become one of the biggest and most sought-after NFT and Web3 project management companies in the world.“To date, we have raised a whopping $12 million through funding alone for our clients,” says Orsini. “This is very humbling for us and our team, but it enables us to see our value and what we can bring to the market. With this most recent fundraising effort, we look forward to expanding our reach and developing further resources that will benefit our clients.”“What’s more, we truly believe in giving back to our local communities as well,” Mohan says. “Being from India and knowing how food shortages are impacting citizens, we also plan to distribute food every month to the poorest cities, such as Jaipur, Kolkata, and Mumbai, through a new food distribution company we recently launched. We hope our efforts will help to make positive differences for those in need.”Metag3ncy also recently acquired its new office in Dubai, located at Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.For more information about Metag3ncy, please visit https://metag3ncy.com/ About Metag3ncyMetag3ncy was founded in 2021 by Billy Orsini, an NFT and Web3 expert, and Vedank Mohan, a marketing specialist. The company is one of the only agencies that is 100% dedicated to Web3, with a team consisting of Web3 developers, NFT graphic designers, copywriters, media buyers, and organic growth hackers.