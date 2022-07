POSTED ON July 7, 2022

Are you a student veteran, military retiree or military spouse?

You could be a campus Navigator serving Louisiana’s student veterans through the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ LaVetCorps program!

Currently recruiting for Navigators at Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College and SUNO.

Navigators earn a $10,500 stipend for their service during the 2022-23 academic year.

Apply today by emailing veteran@la.gov!