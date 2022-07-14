Celebrating 25 Years of Timmy Global Health
This year we commemorate 25 years of Timmy Global Health.
Now more than ever, Global Healthcare impacts all of us.”GREENWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year we commemorate 25 years of Timmy Global Health. Timmy was started in Indiana by Dr. Chuck Dietzen who had an idea to help provide healthcare globally and to train the next generation of global health leaders. In 2010, Dr. Mercy Obeime merged her Mercy Foundation joining Dr. Chuck Dietzen and expanding our global reach.
— Dr. Chuck Dietzen
With a mission to show healthcare workers the true meaning of service and an understanding of what healthcare is supposed to be Timmy has helped to care for the underserved. For the past 25 years, Timmy Global Health has provided care to over 150,000 people in more than 11 countries. Timmy Global Health currently supports partners in four countries - the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala and Nigeria We have trained over 4,000 student volunteers on college campuses across the country and we have led 337 healthcare brigades into some of the most impoverished areas of the world – both locally and globally. During our 25 years of service, we have impacted and saved lives, both for those who have received the care as well as those who volunteered to provide the care.
This 25th year has already been momentous. In February, our founder, Dr. Chuck Dietzen received the Servant’s Heart Award for Healthcare presented annually by the People Helping People Network. And in June, Timmy Global Health was awarded the prestigious Kiwanis International World Service Medal. This medal has previously been awarded to honorees such as Mother Teresa, Sir Roger Moore, Audrey Hepburn, First Ladies Nancy Reagan and Rosalynn Carter as well as organizations including Heifer International and UNICEF.
As we look to the next 25 years, we know that now more than ever, Global Healthcare impacts all of us. We invite you to celebrate with us. October 8 we will have the Timmy Takedown in conjunction with the Kirklin, Indiana Oktoberfest. The Timmy Takedown is an annual event for children with many different disabilities to showcase their amazing abilities against professional wrestlers in a ring. And, to commemorate Timmy’s 25th year, we will also have a communitywide health fair. The health fair will provide a glimpse of the work Timmy does around the globe as well as in communities throughout the United States.
And, plan now to join us at the Lucas Oil Estate, April 28, 2023 for our annual fundraising gala. In honor of our 25th year we are planning special entertainment and auction items. This is always a great event and an opportunity to learn more about our global work.
About Timmy Global Health:
Timmy Global Health is an Indiana not-for-profit, founded in 1997 by Dr. Charles (Chuck) Dietzen, a pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist. For the past 25 years, Timmy has supported care sites across the United States and in Latin America and Africa.
