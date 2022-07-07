Demand of Industrial Motors in Pumps and Fans Is Projected To Gain 460 BPS during the Forecast Period of 2022-2032
Value Of Industrial Motor Market In 2032 Is Forecast To Surpass USD 25.9 Billion By 2032 End.UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial motor market is estimated at USD 17.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 25.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2032.
Fact.MR estimates that industrial motor market accounted around ~16% of the global motors market in 2021 due to the fact that companies started moving towards using technically advanced industrial motors that can save energy as well as reduce operation cost in recent past.
Also among various motor designs used in industrial applications, DC motors being used in servo applications on a large scale where accuracy and speed are important uplifted this market. Meanwhile, AC motors were also being largely used in heating and cooling equipment.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Industrial Motor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Industrial Motor
Increasing number of industries across the globe use industrial motor in order to run their manufacturing units. Hence, manufacturers of industrial motor are introducing energy efficient motors with better design offering efficiency.
6 Forecast Highlights on Global Industrial Motor Market
• Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the largest region in the global industrial motor market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in the countries such as India and China, APEJ is anticipated to witness the growth.
• North America and Europe are also expected to witness the growth in the global industrial motor market. New oil reserves in North America is driving the demand for industrial motor in oil and gas industry. Also, stringent government regulation in the region for saving energy and electricity is driving the demand for energy-efficient industrial motor.
• IE2 industrial motor is expected to witness the highest growth in the global industrial motor market. By the end of 2026, IE2 is estimated to surpass US$ 4,800 million revenue.
• Pumps and Fans are expected to account for nearly half of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Pumps and fans are estimated to surpass US$ 7,600 million revenue by the end of 2026.
• Among various motors, DC Brushless is expected to be the largest type of industrial motor. Between 2017 and 2026, DC Brushless motor is estimated to surpass US$ 1,900 million incremental opportunity.
• Commercial HVAC is expected to emerge as the biggest end user in the global industrial motor market. Commercial HVAC is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.
• The report also offers detailed analysis of the leading market players in the global market for industrial motor. These players are expected to remain active through 2026.
Global Industrial Motor Market Segments
By Efficiency:
• IE1
• IE2
• IE3
• IE4
• DC and others
By Application:
• Compressors
• Pumps & Fans
• Conveyors
• Crushers
• Extruders
• Other Applications
By Motor Type:
• DC Brushed motor
• DC Brushless motor
• Stepper motor
• Traction Motor
By End Use Vertical:
• Commercial HVAC
• F&B Manufacturing
• Mining
• Utilities
• Other Sectors
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Oceania
• MEA
These include companies such as ABB Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, WEG SA, TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, and Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group Co. Ltd.
Why DC Brushless Motor to be the Highly Preferred Motor Type?
The report has estimated that during the forecast period, sales of DC brushless motor will gain highest traction.
Compared to the various types of industrial motors, DC brushless are likely to emerge as the highly preferred motor type. DC brushless is projected to exceed USD 10.1 Billion revenue by 2032 end.
Brushless motor help in alleviating various issues related to the more common brushed motors. Moreover, these motors have much simple design. Brushless motors also offer various advantages such as high efficiency, minimum maintenance, and long life. These motors are finding high application in compressors, pumps and fans, where ruggedness and reliability are required.
Comprehending the aforementioned factors, DC brushless motor segment in motor type of industrial motors is projected to grow at 3.7% CAGR during 2022-2032 and is estimated to value around USD 6.7 Billion in 2022. This segment is projected to cover share around ~34.3% market valuation for industrial motor by 2022.
