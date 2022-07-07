Submit Release
Feedback wanted from Island residents on upcoming legislative changes

CANADA, July 7 - The Province is inviting residents to share their opinion on changes to provincial laws in PEI. 

To support the Department of Justice and Public Safety’s mandate to regularly modernize provincial legislation, consultation papers on the following four statutes are now posted online: 

  • Notaries and Commissioners Act;
  • Reviewable Transactions Act;
  • Benevolent and Community Crowdfunding Act; and,
  • An Act to Amend the Victim Services Act.

“Any time we make changes to provincial laws, the goal is to provide Island residents the chance to share their perspectives and help guide the work our department does. Public consultation plays an important part in creating clear, effective and modern legislation that will serve our province.”

- Justice and Public Safety Minister, and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

Comments in English or French can be submitted online to justicepolicy@gov.pe.ca until August 31, 2022.

 

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

