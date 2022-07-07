Stargel Office Solutions named to Channel Futures 2022 “NextGen 101” List; Houston business recognized as Elite MSP

Stargel Office Solutions CEO Jack Stargel (center) with Co-Presidents Tyson Stargel (left) and Slade Stargel (right).

The NextGen 101 listing recognizes Stargel Office Solutions as an up and coming leader in the Managed Services Providers industry

There is greater than ever need for vigilance and for companies to partner with the right team to protect their valuable information and networks.” — Tyson Stargel, Co-President, Stargel Office Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing Managed IT services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage solutions, has been named to the Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 list.

The designation signifies that Stargel Office Solutions ranks as one of the industry’s premier managed service providers, according to Channel Futures, a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry .

Rankings on the 2022 NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures between February 1 and April 30, 2022. The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who are driving growth and innovation for the tech channel via the solutions they deliver for their customers.

“The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor at Channel Futures. “These companies truly represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. They are most assuredly some of the most watched organizations in the channel today.”

“As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by Channel Futures for our work as a Managed Services Provider,” said Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions. He added, “The world of Managed Services or IT is always changing, with increased demand to protect infrastructures against hacks or compromises. Between new threats and the challenges associated with remote work locations, there is greater than ever need for vigilance and for companies to partner with the right team to protect their valuable information and networks. We thank Channel Futures for being included on this list, and for their work in promoting and advocating for this industry.”

The recognition closely follows another recent recognition for Stargel Office Solutions, which was named a Toshiba ProMasters Certified Elite Dealer, placing the company on a list of approximately 50 Toshiba Dealers worldwide who qualified for the designation. Stargel Office Solutions also recently celebrated its 35th anniversary in business earlier this year.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. They provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers. Their properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, and initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. More information is available at channelfutures.com. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector, with more than 14,000 subscribers to their research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to their digital communities, 18,200+ students to their training programs and 225,000 delegates to their events. For more information, contact Allison Francis, Allison.francis@informa.com or Ginette Andrea, ginette.andre@informa.com

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client 35 years ago to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering Managed IT services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, Lexmark, DocuWare, and PaperCut Print Management Software. Beyond the numerous industry recognitions, Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its “Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce, and the company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as Co-Presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, in the Spring Branch section of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.

Photo: Stargel Office Solutions CEO Jack Stargel, pictured center, with his sons and Co-Presidents Tyson Stargel (left) and Slade Stargel (right), at a company Open House event.