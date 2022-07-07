The Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship for Future Doctors Still Accepting Applications
Medical Doctor Ankita Singh Provides Scholarship Funding For Students Currently Studying MedicinePHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As education continues to improve and advance, the costs associated with quality education rise proportionally. These rising costs in good quality education make it harder for families who aren’t financially secure and stable to send their children to school and receive a good education. This saddens Dr. Ankita Singh as she understands the feelings of parents who wish to only give the best kind of education to their children which is why she has launched a scholarship program that is primarily geared towards students who plan on becoming doctors in the future. The Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship is open to all students who are currently in university and enrolled in a course to study medicine and also includes high schools who are about to graduate for the semesters and plan on studying medicine for their university course. The scholarship program promises a cash fund of $1000 that will go towards the lucky student’s education and tuition fees. The namesake sponsor of this scholarship program, Dr. Singh, hopes that through this scholarship program she can help the community by nurturing the future generation of medical doctors.
People can sometimes be ambitious with what they can achieve and become in the future. Their dreams and ambitions often serve as the deciding factor on the kind of journey they will have throughout our lives and often does it shape the kind of persons they become. When one thinks of one of the most ambitious jobs to pursue in the future, doctors are often seen as the pinnacle of success in life. Becoming a doctor takes a lot of time and effort as the journey to becoming one isn’t all that easy. A lot of investment is placed on the path to becoming a doctor and not only are there challenges that one has to get over academically, but there are also financial hurdles that one has to overcome to pursue and continue to follow through with their passion.
Dr. Singh has spent many years practicing medicine in both India and the United States. Throughout her professional career, she has spent a lot of time helping others improve their life with her training and knowledge. She understands just how difficult the journey to becoming a medical doctor can get and is saddened that not everyone with the ambition and dreams to become a doctor in the future can realistically achieve them due to financial constraints. On the road to becoming a doctor, it is necessary for students to pay full attention to their academics while also finding a good balance between their social and personal life. Many students often find themselves sacrificing one or the other or even a combination of the two which can lead to unnecessary amounts of stress. She hopes that her scholarship program will not only bring in a new generation of medical professionals but also lighten the burden involved with completing one’s training and journey.
Interested applicants who wish to try their hand at getting the scholarship can head on over to Dr. Singh’s scholarship website to learn more about her scholarship program and send in their application along with their essay that answers the question: “Having a degree in medicine is a powerful responsibility. How will you use your degree in medicine to give back to your community?”
Dr Ankita Singh
Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other