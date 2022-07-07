Get Alaska-Made Arctic Tough Custom Equipment from ESI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Source Inc. (ESI) has a large catalog of Alaska-made Arctic tough equipment to help job sites get their projects done efficiently and safely. The products available at ESI are designed to withstand the harsh Alaskan environment.
Each product is quality tested to ensure customers get the best out of the equipment. ESI carries big-name brands such as JCB and Kubota to help businesses in several industries. They have worked with companies with a prominent influence on Alaska, such as:
• Oil and Gas
• Construction
• Aviation
• Telecommunications
• Mining
• Lodges/ Rural Alaska
• Emergency Preparedness
• Remote Logistics
These industries can use equipment from ESI in any location. All products are cold-weather tested to ensure they withstand sub-zero temperatures to continue running reliably and efficiently under harsh conditions with limited resources.
Some popular products available at ESI include:
• ES700 Heater
• Thaw Boss
• Re-Air Enclosure
• Long Run Oil Tank
• Secondary Containment Unit
• Triplex Pump
• Mobile Emergency Shower Trailer
• Mobile Arctic Filtration System
• Generators
Although ESI has a large catalog of rental equipment that can help with many job sites, there is still some special equipment that companies may need. ESI can work with a business to custom-build equipment using their team of engineers and fabricators to help pioneer through any company's Arctic challenges. They will work through the design, fabrication, bodywork, sandblasting, and painting to match other equipment in the fleet.
ESI will also collaborate with the business to transport the equipment regardless of the job site. Products can be disassembled and transported via ice road, barge, bush plane, helicopter, etc. The equipment will get to the job site reliably and efficiently.
Individuals or companies needing custom equipment can find ESI’s entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.
Karen Wilken
Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
