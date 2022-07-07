Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Easthampton Savings Bank
July 07, 2022
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Easthampton Savings Bank, Easthampton, Massachusetts
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated July 6, 2022
