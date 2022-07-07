Vettted Creates Fiverr Like Freelancing Ecosystem Minus the Challenges
Vettted.com helps businesses, brands & individuals hire freelancing digital marketing experts with just a few clicks without charging the talent any feesUNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiverr has been one of the preferred platforms for businesses that want to hire freelancers. It has had great reviews all around with many business owners happy with the freedom to choose from a large pool of freelancing experts for the smallest tasks to the big projects. The billion-dollar enterprise seems to present a rather simple concept that is high on professionals specializing in certain skills that businesses would want to employ, where sellers should earn handsomely. However, it isn’t difficult to find published online opinions that argue this, clearly stating that the bidding-focused ecosystem is not always perfect. With a view to delivering more parity and transparency, Vettted has created a somewhat similar online space but with very different dynamics—Vettted does not put withdrawal limits for talent that provides the services and neither does it charge any fee for what skilled individuals earn from a project.
As Vasco Monteiro, VP - Vettted.com, says, “Vettted is for businesses and brands looking to find a trusted professional to guide them and grow their digital presence via innovative and proven digital marketing practices”
Even as Vettted is growing, the marketplace is not allowing the talent pool to inflate at the cost of quality. The biggest proof is that Vettted is not meant for every talent out there—it is dedicated to digital marketing experts only! A niche marketplace, it helps business owners and project managers identify marketing experts with different types of experiences and educational qualifications for their specific requirements. Businesses can quickly identify the best fit from a curated list of growth marketing gurus, PR specialists, social media marketing enthusiasts, and search marketing professionals without wasting time in filtering data which is a common struggle across most freelancing marketplaces where every type of skill is allowed to come aboard, creating an oversupply of data. At Vettted.com, each talent on view comes through after a thorough screening and vetting process to ensure that only qualified and relevant digital marketing talents get to participate.
Some freelance marketplaces have become uncomfortable for individuals who cannot take upon bulk work or provide services at par with the discounted rates that agencies can offer. Talent that serves short-term task requirements and insists on delivering quality work for smaller assignments does not have the luxury of quoting minimal margins as they are not delivering bigger volumes. For the same reasons, the talent cannot afford the marketplace charging them on a per-project basis. While marketplaces like Fiverr come with the usual notion that a buyer can get writing or designing work done for as little as $5, it is usually not highlighted that the entire sum does not make it to the account of the freelancer.
On Fiverr, freelancers pay 20% commission on each gig they sell & on Upwork, freelancers are charged sliding fee based on lifetime billings with each client. On Freelancer.com, freelancers pay 10% fee on fixed-price projects or $5 USD and 10% of the total cost [Source: Stoketalent.com]
Vettted takes away such issues, not suffocating the doer with a fee. While some marketplaces can charge as much as 20% from each order’s earnings, Vettted stands apart by charging 0% in fees to the talent. Here, the freelancers get to keep 100% of their earnings—this is an entirely new dynamic in the freelancing industry that is often insensitive towards freelancers whose hard work propels the entire gig. Freelance service platforms can be restrictive, not allowing the talent to showcase its expertise. Vettted has no intention of limiting a freelancer from upselling the skills. A freelancer on Vettted can present the skills as productized services and use platform-integrated consulting calls. There is complete support to help a talent fully brand itself via mediums such as building an email list or grooming a YouTube channel and nurturing traffic for a Facebook group. While other marketplaces can present prohibitions to step beyond the highly controlled ecosystem, Vettted is more liberating, helping every skill onboard to engage more attention and market themselves.
Many freelance marketplaces seem oversaturated as more people are looking for work, assuming freelancing to be a handy side hustle, along with pursuing their full-time role as a parent or at the office. As a result, often people with inadequate skills are also competing, creating a crowd that does not necessarily make it easier for a business to connect with the talent with real skills and authentic experiences. Vetted is set up differently as a talent marketplace. It invests in vetting professionals about the type of work expected on the platform and there is a clear emphasis on establishing the authenticity of the buyers. This is a critical differentiating factor—on Vettted, verified marketing experts meet genuine buyers, brought together on a transparent platform.
Digital agencies, like LinkDaddy, that specialize in link building & backlink services for local and smaller businesses have found Vettted to be refreshingly different. As Tony, CEO - LinkDaddy, says, “Vettted is very different from what we have seen in freelancing marketplaces that typically suffer from an overabundance of sellers and excessive buyers. Bidding can often go awry and there is always a suspicion of pretenders and scammers. Vettted beautifully prunes aways such problems.”
Freelancing talents on Vettted are asked to share their LinkedIn links and submit a work portfolio. To help brands hire with more transparency, every buyer is provided unrestricted access to a freelancer’s work history, client testimonials, portfolios, and any other assets that can help to make a well-informed decision. It is hard to find any similar marketplace that allows digital marketers to get on a call with a prospective client without wasting time on infinite emails and robotic/AI chats. A simple interaction upfront helps to provide insight at the click of a button, saving time for decision-makers. In return, the platform does not present any withdrawal limits, allowing the actual doers to withdraw as many times they want, when they want, ensuring earnings reach the talent without stipulations.
Vettted is a network of pre-vetted freelance digital marketers. The goal is to connect industry-leading marketers and businesses with just a few clicks. Vettted is not just another gig marketplace, it is a high-end, results-driven digital marketing consulting and services platform. Vettted attracts the top 5% of digital marketing talent from all around the world — and it's currently focused on SEO, Email Marketing, Paid Advertisement, Content Marketing, and Social Media Marketing & Management. It makes it simple to find top marketers quickly. With thoroughly vetted talent and curated services, businesses can hire a digital marketer in just a few clicks!
