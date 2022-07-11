Fintech Platform TradeUI Launches its own Social Network

TradeUI has built an online network supported by blockchain-based incentives to foster trust and community

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeUI – the all-inclusive trading signals platform that offers users advanced tools to help spot and act on unusual trades – is proud to announce the launch of its own social network, a place for traders and investors to discuss stocks, options, crypto, and more.

The finance-focused social platform is the first of its kind, utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to build trust between users and reward contributors. Members will receive 10 TUI tokens upon filling out their profile and as an introductory offer, the first 100 members to form a group will be granted a special “OG” token.

TradeUI was founded in 2020 as an all-in-one fintech platform to provide real-time information, specializing in low-cost stock and option insights. The platform’s launch coincided with a rise in retail trading activity, spurred on by the pandemic and WallStreetBets movement, and provided an answer to the need for more informative tools.

“The launch of the TradeUI social network is a key milestone in our post-pandemic development roadmap. We were inspired by our thriving Discord community to create a place where traders and investors of any experience can learn and grow,” commented TradeUI founder, Amine Belkadi.

In addition to the new social network, TradeUI has been continually expanding its portfolio of features. The platform now offers powerful, customizable filters that let users cut through the noise and identify unusual but attractive trades.

