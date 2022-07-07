Land Betterment Exchange ("LBX") Converts to BEP20 Framework From ERC20 For Environmental Proof of Stake Process
Proof of stake is significantly more environmentally sensitive than the proof of work process currently used for ERC20 tokensFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Betterment Exchange (“LBX”), a BEP20 token built off the Binance Smart Chain provides a direct financial incentive to promote and accelerate environmental cleanup of negatively-impacted lands from the fossil fuel industry, has moved its token to the Binance Smart Chain under the BEP20 framework from the ERC20 Ethereum framework due to the more environmentally sensitive process of proof of stake versus proof of work.
“We are excited to make some really positive changes to our platform to drive environmental progress including switching over to the Binance Smart Chain framework which utilizes a proof of stake verification process. We believe its important to take a holistic look at what you are looking to accomplish and see how you can improve upon your process. We were hoping that Ethereum would have already moved to the proof of stake process but ultimately viewed it as an important move to make the change today as we prepare for an exchange listing. The Binance Smart Chain process also has a strong identity in the market that will drive visibility for our stakeholders”, stated Mark Jensen.
The token has also took the opportunity some fundamental changes to the platform as it prepares for its initial launch:
- Went from a maximum of 80 million tokens to 80 billion tokens.
- Changed its mining exchange rate from $250 of verified environmental improvement per token / carbon offset issued to $0.25 per token / carbon offset.
- Modified the token code to go from 2 decimal points to 6 decimal points, which is more consistent with other blockchain products or tokens in the market.
The LBX solution provides a positive incentive to environmental remediation, rewarding those that perform the physical environmental cleanup while providing a family supporting wage through the transitionary economy developed in the process. The LBX solution is targeting billions of dollars of investment back into these rural distressed communities and by doing so create high paying jobs through the first positive incentive based model of environmentalism. The carbon offset market place is experiencing rapid growth due to major corporations needing to secure carbon offsets to achieve their carbon neutral commitments over the next ten years. LBX offers an environmentally positive and verified process to help these companies accomplish their goals by providing a solution that benefits all parties including the environment, community and companies in need of verified and safe offsets.
About Land Betterment Exchange
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and provide a transitionary economy as the world pivots away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token and carbon offset issuance partner to ensure that integrity of the token and carbon offset issuance process is adhered to. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit www.thisislbx.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Special Note Regarding Comments and Statements herein
Please refer to our whitepaper which is linked to our website and included in the link here: www.thisislbx.com for a clarification and or statements made with regards to the LBX Token.
