6 Reasons Online Headshops are Winning Customers

Online shopping has become the standard retail experience for nearly every industry; here’s why online headshops are surpassing the offerings of in-store.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waiting on shipments may not be everyone’s favorite way to spend time, however, when it comes to headshops, online is generally a much more enjoyable way to shop. Between shopping brick and mortar and online, online offers just more of everything.

Here are the top 6 reasons why online headshops are nailing the shopping experience and why this is becoming the preferred way connoisseurs shop.

- Better Selection: Online headshops just have more inclusive, more diverse options than brick-and-mortar. There’s only so much room a retail store offers, while eCommerce shops have much greater flexibility in what they carry.

- Top Quality: For those seeking top-quality pipes, bongs, and other cannabis-related gear and accessories, online headshops offer an unlimited selection of products to choose from. High-end glass pipes, artisan-made bogs, and top-notch accessories are all available online.

- Lower Prices: While this is somewhat variable between different shops, one can typically find better prices online than in-store due to the massively reduced overheads shop owners contend with. Who doesn’t love lower prices?

- Discreet + Convenient: Like it or not, there is still some stigma associated with marijuana. Even with the changing times, not everyone wants to be seen entering or leaving a headshop. Not everyone feels comfortable shopping for cannabis-related items in person. Online shopping gives total privacy and allows for a very discreet shopping experience.

- Expert Knowledge: Online shopping provides plenty of access to customer support and communication with experts. There are so many options for communication that customer service is as simple as choosing one's preferred method; email, phone call, chat, social media, and texting are all readily available with most retailers.

- All in the Details: Online shops provide exceptional detail, listing product information, sizes, specifications, and all necessary features so one has insight into what one is purchasing. In person, generally, what one sees is what one gets and it can get confusing.

“Here at Tako Glass, we have decades of experience and have been immersed in this culture pretty much all our lives. We understand our customers and what they want, and selling online allows us to cater very personally to their needs,” stated the owner of Tako Glass.

In-person shopping does provide a quick and easy option, but it’s not ideal for those who want their minds blown. “With the power of digital experiences and endless communication choices, we maintain a really great rapport with our customers. Instant gratification is great, but oftentimes, lacking in quality or the uniqueness of purchasing directly from artists who create all of their products by hand, meeting the highest standards” remarked Tako Glass.

The bottom line is that brick-and-mortar shops often lack resources, dynamic customer service, and the extensive product selection that online headshops offer. At Tako Glass, one can find some of the finest glass pieces, from many of the best glass artists today, in an incredible lineup of product types to fit any budget. One's local shop may have the bare basics, but online one can find everything one wants and more.

Tako Glass, of Sequim, Washington, has built his career around a passion for creating functional works of art and pushing the limits on blown glass pipes and bongs. With over two decades of experience under his belt and an unyielding drive to innovate, his followers seek out every new work of art that emerges from Tako’s kiln. Collectors of Tako’s work span the globe and his very unique use of color and style has earned him a prized reputation. To view the current selection of designer hand-blown glass pieces or to learn more, visit www.TakoGlass.com.