GigE Camera Market is Expected to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 - 2032
GigE Camera Market 2022 Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2032NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GigE camera market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 5.8 billion. In 2022, its estimated worth will be US$ 3.5 billion. Sales of GigE cameras are expected to increase in the coming years as a result of these cameras' capacity to transport data swiftly during certain tasks that call for the use of numerous cameras.
GigE Camera or Gigabit Ethernet Camera is the image camera which has an ability to interface with computer system using GigE port. GigE cameras are based on GigE vision standards developed specifically for cameras which transmit images over gigabit Ethernet. GigE cameras have ability to transfer data up to 1000MB/s which makes it favourable for many demanding applications. GigE cameras are predominantly used for applications which requires high rate of data transfer through long cable distances.
GigE Camera Market: Drivers & Restraints
GigE camera market is expected to show significant growth during the period of forecast. Factors which are driving the growth of global GigE camera market are fast data transfer speed, decreasing development cost and efficient video transmission with easier configuration options. On the other hand, increased CPU load and necessity of universal driver for interoperability are the restraints for the growth of global GigE camera market. However, adoption of 3D vision technologies and move towards smart camera based system creates great opportunity for global GigE camera market
GigE Camera Market: Segmentation
Global GigE camera market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application. By type, the global GigE camera market can be segmented into line scan and area scan cameras. Line scan cameras are used primarily in manufacturing segment whereas area scan cameras finds more application in non-manufacturing segment.
By technology, the global GigE camera market can be segmented into charge couple device (CCD) technology based camera, complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology based camera and smart camera. Present, Global GigE camera market share is dominated by CMOS technology based GigE smart camera over CCD technology based camera. It is mainly because of high efficiency of CMOS technology based camera in terms of cost & performance, better colour reproduction and higher frames rate as compare to the CCD based camera.
By application, the global GigE camera market can be segmented into manufacturing and non-manufacturing application. Manufacturing applications can be further sub segmented into automotive, packaging and pharmaceutical applications. Whereas non-manufacturing operations can be further sub segmented security & surveillance, intelligent transportation system and medical imaging. Out of all this applications, present global GigE camera market is dominated by security & surveillance applications. On the other hand intelligent transportation system is expected to have significant growth potential during the period of forecast. In intelligent transportation system GigE smart camera are specifically used for electronic tolling, travel time information and speed enforcement.
GigE Camera Market: Region wise outlook
By region, the global GigE camera market can be segmented into seven regions namely, North America , Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Japan as a separate region, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Out of all this regions, present global GigE camera market is dominated by North America region in terms of value.
In North America region, non-manufacturing applications of GigE cameras such as security & surveillance, intelligent transportation and medical imaging are dominating. It is mainly because of high infrastructural development and high adoption of advanced technology. On the other hand Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly during the period of forecast.
GigE Camera Market: Key Players
Toshiba Corporation
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
Sony Corporation
Basler AG
Teledyne DALSA Inc.
Baumer
Qualitas Technologies
IMPERX, Inc.
Key Segments Profiled in the GigE Camera Industry Survey
By Technology:
Complementary Metal- Oxide - Semiconductor (CMOS)
Charge Coupled Device (CCD)
By Type:
Line Scan
Area Scan
By Color Sensor Type:
Color
Monochrome
By End User:
Military and Defense
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Traffic, Security & Surveillance
Medical/Life Sciences
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East and Africa
