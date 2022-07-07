Bank Achieves 199% ROI, $20.3M NPV Over 3 Years and Payback in 6 Mos. with Nastel i2M According to New Independent Study
Total Economic Impact Study evaluates potential business benefits and cost savings enabled by Nastel’s Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M) PlatformPLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations struggle to effectively manage what is often an invisible layer of integration infrastructure (i2) (e.g., Kafka, MQ, Integration Brokers, REST APIs, PubSub, etc.). Current management platforms create challenges by working only with specific vendors’ middleware and other i2 tools or working across these vendors with limited visibility and control capabilities. Shrinking talent pools and the need to retain specialized middleware professionals all the more exacerbate these challenges.
Nastel Technologies, the world’s #1 i2M (Integration Infrastructure Management) vendor, today announced the availability of the 2022 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study commissioned by Nastel, conducted independently by Forrester Consulting in June 2022. Based on Forrester's in-depth interviews with a $90B+ global financial services company’s service delivery operations leader, the TEI study provides a quantitative business value justification with cost-savings and benefits analysis for enterprises with a complex middleware and integration infrastructure layer leveraging the Nastel i2M Platform.
Regarding operational efficiency, the study includes this quote from the interviewed VP of service delivery operations, “We used to have to coordinate among middleware admins constantly for troubleshooting. With Nastel, just one person can do it. You don’t need a second person or third looking at their tool and trying to correlate it.”
Among other benefits, cost savings, improved uptime, and improved time-to-market for new digital banking features and services from the Nastel Platform’s secure self-service for DevOps are detailed in the TEI study and companion webinar.
The VP of Service Delivery Operations told Forrester Consulting, “Managers used to get calls at 3 a.m. for an elevation request, which understandably upset them. Nastel’s self-service has removed this frustration, both for my team and for developers.”
Key Benefits found in the TEI Study on the Nastel i2M Platform Include:
• Improved time-to-value of developer projects by more than 3,900 hours annually
• Reduced configuration work by 92%
• 10% decrease in time spent on integrations and troubleshooting
• 6,240 hours in reduced annual time spent responding to requests
The lead TEI consultant who conducted the study will also be presenting the findings, detailing the methodology, and taking questions in a webinar on July 19, 2022, at 1 pm Eastern Time hosted by Nastel’s VP of Product Management, Steven Menges.
About Nastel:
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by integration infrastructure. Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking, and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel has been privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The Nastel Platform includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
