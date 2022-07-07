Samsung, LG TV new technology to attract more users
Samsung, LG TV new technology to attract more usersTHE UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Samsung TV and LG TV brands have had a significant share of innovation, frustration and success, and many of their TVs have been among the best year after year.
Samsung launched its first OLED TV in a decade this year, and LG is working on a QNED TV with quantum dot technology.
LG has been ahead of the curve with webOS - a minimal, streamlined interface for smart TVs. Users can select the location of their favorite apps sitting on the dashboard. If something goes wrong with an app, knowing how to restart LG TV can usually solve most problems.
Samsung's Tizen platform isn't much different in layout and uses its own first-party Bixby assistant. qLED is a proprietary technology developed by Samsung. If Samsung TV keeps disconnecting from WiFi, users need to fix it as soon as possible so that they can use the Smart TV features properly.
After choosing the right Samsung or LG TV, users may need to consider how to install it. Both brands have new TVs that are thin enough for wall mounting. But the height of wall mounting is a decision that needs to be made carefully, and the TV Mounting Height Calculator can help users make that decision faster and easier.
Taking into account the TV size, viewing distance and viewing angle, the TV Mounting Height Calculator has a formula for calculating the height in advance. Users can enter the size of the TV they purchase and get the right height for their TV. Consumers tend to use the simple and efficient calculator than the more complicated one.
Samsung is the market leader and could solidify that position with its new QD-OLED TV, a quantum dot-OLED hybrid, which could feature LG's OLED technology.
Both companies are focused on their current display technologies and will not suddenly stop supporting any of the new TVs they are currently bringing to market
