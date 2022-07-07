Rising Application of CRISPR Genome in Different Fields of Biotechnology is Driving Genome Editing Market Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Genome editing, also known as gene editing or genome engineering, is a process used to change or modify gene sequence of an organism.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genome Editing Market size is expected to reach USD 30.23 billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising application of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) genome in different fields of biotechnology and increasing investments by governments and private investors in biotechnology & biomedical research are driving market revenue growth. Genome editing, commonly known as gene editing or genome engineering is a process that allows researchers to change or modify gene sequences of living organisms.

Rapid advancements in gene-editing technologies, increasing investment by governments and private entities in biotechnology and biomedical research, and increasing application of gene-editing technology in fields such as gene therapy, therapeutics, mutations, agricultural biotechnology, and others are some other key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global genome editing market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

The global Genome Editing market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Key Players:

Some players in the market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Precision Biosciences, Oxford Genetics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sangamo Therapeutics.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Genome Editing market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Genome Editing market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Genome Editing

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In December 2019, Horizon Discovery Group launched its predesigned synthetic Single Guide RNA (sgRNA). It would enable researchers to obtain reliable gene knockouts in difficult-to-edit, complex cell types, and experimental models.

• Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. CRISPR has various advantages such as ease of use, enhanced efficacy, and cost-effectiveness. Therefore, it is extensively used by researchers in gene alteration processes.

• Asia Pacific accounted for a 23.4% revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR compared to other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of various infectious diseases.

Regional analysis covers study of the market in key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further predicts the regions expected to account for the largest revenue share in the forecast period and the CAGR for the forecast period. The section further discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export and import, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The section further offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into the global market.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Software & Systems

• Reagents & Consumables

• Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

• Zinc-finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

• Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

• Antisense

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cell Line Engineering

• Diagnostic Applications

• Genetic Engineering

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Genome Editing market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

