Solvent Based Coatings Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Solvent Based Coatings Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solvent based coatings market size is expected to grow from $34.29 billion in 2021 to $38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global solvent based coating market size is expected to grow to $55.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The nature of quick-dry in solvent based coatings benefits its application in humid environments and thereby contributes to the growth of the solvent based coatings market.

The solvent based coatings market consists of sales of solvent-based coatings. Solvent based coatings contain organic compounds like solvents and constitute liquefying agents that evaporate through a chemical reaction with oxygen.

Global Solvent Based Coatings Market Trends

The adoption of PET technology is increasing as it enables the homogenous distribution of mineral particles during painting. It is an acrylic polymer capable of encapsulating mineral pigments in the organic phase, which is a solvent phase. The main performance of the coatings comes from the bulk of the binder composition, however additional polymer features such as crosslinking, oxidative or UV (Ultra Violet) curing, and specific morphology can boost overall performance, improving the dirt pick up resistance in most cases. PET technology is being widely adopted by many customers and establishments to improve paint longevity and enhance resistance to climate variations and dirt from manmade and natural sources.

Global Solvent Based Coatings Market Segments

The global solvent based coatings market is segmented:

By Type: One Component System Solvent Borne Coating, Two Component System Solvent Borne Coating

By Application: Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings, Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings, Printing Inks

By Industry Vertical: Utilities, Oil and Gas Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global solvent based coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solvent based coatings market overviews, solvent based coatings global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the solvent based coatings global market, solvent based coatings global market share, solvent based coatings market segments and geographies, solvent based coatings global market players, solvent based coatings global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solvent based coatings global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, 3M, HB Fuller, Eastman Chemical Company, and Arkema SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

