Strategies For Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oil-based printing inks market size is expected to grow from $10.88 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The global oil-based printing ink market size is expected to grow to $12.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. The demand for environmentally friendly inks is increasing and it is expected to drive the oil-based printing inks market growth in the forecast period.

The oil-based printing inks market consists of sales of oil-based printing inks. Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon blacks and thick linseed oil.

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Trends

The printing inks industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a cost-effective alternative for barcode case coding applications. High-resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speed. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required.

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

By Type: Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks, Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks

By Application: Marking and Coding, Package Printing, Signage

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Others

By Geography: The global oil-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oil-based printing inks global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oil-based printing inks market, oil-based printing inks global market share, oil-based printing inks global market segments and geographies, oil-based printing inks global market trends. oil-based printing inks market players, oil-based printing inks market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oil-based printing inks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical, Wikoff Color Corp., and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

