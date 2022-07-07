Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap - Socioeconomic Assessment Briefing

MAINE, July 14 - Governor's Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: July 14, 2022

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please use the Zoom link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is an optional briefing on the Socioeconomic Assessment study informing the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap. The meeting will convene on Zoom from 11 am - 12 pm.

Join meeting

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379