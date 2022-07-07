Submit Release
Smart TV Fitness App Helps People Get Perfect Body at Home

This article introduces how smart TV fitness apps help people get a perfect body without going out.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
During the epidemic, how to exercise at home has become a hot topic. With Smart TVs, people can solve this problem easily. As people discussed on Sony TV Forum, adding a fitness app on the smart TV and getting a perfect body at home!

A visual smart fitness personal trainer that includes 3D motion capture technology, posture recognition error correction algorithms, expertise in exercise mechanics, and a set of highly interactive fitness content that allows people to get in shape at home and turn their living room into a gym in seconds just by turning on the TV.

Why are smart fitness apps so popular? LG TV Forum users have weighed in with their opinions. Once people download the fitness app, they don't have to pay for a high gym card, hire a personal trainer, or have an empty space. People can achieve the perfect fitness and shaping exercise in their living room.

A good fitness app should have very balanced fitness content. This includes fat loss courses, yoga shaping courses, etc. Users can choose the right course of fitness according to the amount of exercise they can afford. For new users who have just started exercising, the sports and fitness courses are divided into "basic", "beginner", "intermediate" and "advanced". ", if they are long-term fitness exercise adults, they can freely choose their own courses.

Beachbody is a popular fitness app that can apply on smart TV during the period when the epidemic is not over. People may be thinking, how do I add Beachbody to my smart TV? There are many detailed tutorials online shared by TVsBook.

