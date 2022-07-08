HBO Max and Disney+ Bring Better Home Entertainment

Submit Release
THE UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Disney Plus is a force to be reckoned with. Since its release in November 2019, Disney's streaming service offers 4K HDR streaming of dozens of shows and movies for $6.99 (AU$8.99/£5.99) per month, with the ability to set up multiple profiles and download shows for offline viewing.

Disney controls a staggering number of assets, from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney's own animated Canon to The Simpsons, one of the cheapest streaming services on the market.
And while people love the Disney Plus apps - they're all snappy, responsive and well-made - sometimes it can go wrong. When users encounter a Disney+ error code 142, users need to know how to fix it.

Netflix and HBO Max have long ranked higher than Disney Plus for a variety of adult-oriented content - will this change in the future?

Both HBO and HBO Max include currently airing shows, including Euphoria, as well as full seasons of Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Veep.

HBO Max keeps offering new and exciting projects, such as Tokyo Vice, the Tony Hawk documentary and shows like Barry and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Many subscribers have wondered Many users want to know how to get HBO Max on Vizio smart tv, after all Vizio is one of the most affordable smart tv brands.

Watching favorite shows requires not only a good streaming provider, but also a perfect TV and viewing angle. More and more people are opting for thinner TVs that are more aesthetically pleasing and easier to hang on the wall. But many people don't know the most appropriate mounting height. Determining the optimal wall height is not as easy as one might think, but users can use TVsBook's TV Mounting Height Calculator to figure it out. The calculator combines factors such as TV size, viewing distance, and angle of view, so user can input the TV size to get the most appropriate height for the TV installation.

While the comparison is a bit unbalanced, the option to increase Disney+ subscribers through Hulu and ESPN+ bundles is much more difficult.

Since their launch, Disney Plus and HBO Max have added more features, offering better parental controls and the option to watch movies or TV shows with friends and family at the same time.

