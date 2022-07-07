The Biggest Trend in Business Revealed by National Exit Planner’s Survey

ExitMap is the sponsor of the National Exit Planners Survey Exit Planners reported increased exit planning engagements in the 2021 National Exit Planners Survey

Webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register to learn about the fast-growing exit planning industry and for the webinar hosted by John F. Dini, CEPA, CExP, Founder and CEO of ExitMap®, award-winning author, exit planner, and business coach. Register now, space is limited.

ExitMap®, the provider of premier coaching tools for exit planners, launched the National Exit Planners Survey (NEPS) in 2020 to learn more about the exit planning industry. There have been a plethora of business owner surveys. It made sense to survey their advisors. In 2021, we sent the survey to over 3,800 Exit Planning professionals and learned what works and doesn’t. Find out what software, marketing strategies, and referral techniques exit planners use in their practices. Who are their clients? What are their priorities? What do they charge?

Exit Planning is the fastest growing segment of the business consulting industry. It is an unusual specialty with a broad scope. No one professional, no matter how many years in their field, understands all the facets or has the expertise to complete a comprehensive exit plan by themselves. The complexities of transferring a business encompass value enhancement, tax strategy, estate planning, valuation, finance, and wealth management. It takes a team.

Fifty percent of business owners will be transitioning their businesses with an estimated $10,000,000,000,000 in wealth over the next decade. The effect and importance on the economy and workforce are undeniable. John F. Dini has long referred to this phenomenon as Beating the Boomer Bust. Join us to learn about the survey results (NEPS reported a 95% confidence level with a 5.3% variance in results) and the industry:

Register Here for the 2022 Exit Planners Survey Results Webinar

When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM EST (3:00 PM CST, 2:00 PM MST and 1:00 PM Pacific)

Link: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAodu-uqDMtH9TY_uGZz99aav1FinIl7Ojh



About ExitMap®

ExitMap® is a suite of coaching tools that support a structured discovery process for helping owners plan their transitions. ExitMap subscribers are business professionals in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Known for its step-by-step process, personal training, and client focus, ExitMap® has become a trusted mainstay in the growing exit planning industry.

About The ExitMap® Founder, John F. Dini, CMBA, CEPA, CExP

John has coached over five hundred business owners for almost 30 years. He boasts of over 12,000 hours of face-to-face consulting work with CEOs and business owners. For the last 15 years, he has helped owners transition from their businesses as they prepare to retire. John’s books, "Hunting in a Farmer's World" and "Your Exit Map," have won multiple awards, and he writes a successful blog on the joys (and terrors) of owning a business at awakeat2oclock.com. John has held successful companies in manufacturing, distribution, health care, and B2B services. He is available for interviews, TV, podcast, and radio appearances.