Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - June 2022

|WASHINGTON, July 6 - Board Served
|Member
|City
|Appointment Date
|Start Date
|Term End
|Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
|Jane Hopkins
|Snohomish
|6/17/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
|Robert Mitchell
|Maple Valley
|6/17/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
|Larry Brown
|Seattle
|6/10/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Women’s Commission, Washington State
|Quinn Dalan
|Yakima
|6/30/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Women’s Commission, Washington State
|Riddhi Mukhopadhyay
|Seattle
|6/21/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Women, Interagency Committee of State Employed
|Deirdre Bissonnette
|Olympia
|6/16/2022
|3/21/2012
|1/1/2075
|Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees
|Jeffrey Fairchild
|Bellingham
|6/23/2022
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Western Washington University Board of Trustees
|Keara Ryan
|Bellingham
|6/30/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2023
|Tobacco Settlement Authority
|Elya Prystowsky
|Olympia
|6/7/2022
|5/4/2022
|5/3/2026
|Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees
|Todd Woodard
|Spokane
|6/8/2022
|10/1/2020
|9/30/2025
|Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees
|Rebecca Ringer
|Shoreline
|6/17/2022
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Sentencing Guidelines Commission
|Kenneth Thomas
|Tacoma
|6/10/2022
|8/3/2021
|8/2/2024
|Renton Technical College Board of Trustees
|Jessica Norouzi
|Seattle
|6/13/2022
|10/1/2018
|9/30/2023
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Lark Toney
|Olympia
|6/13/2022
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Regents, Washington State University Board of
|Reanne Chilton
|West Richland
|6/8/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2023
|Regents, University of Washington Board of
|Elizabeth Lee
|Woodinville
|6/15/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2023
|Psychology, Examining Board of
|Janet Bleakney
|Seattle
|6/14/2022
|1/7/2022
|1/6/2027
|Pension Policy, Select Committee on
|Matthew Zuvich
|Olympia
|6/8/2022
|7/1/2020
|6/30/2023
|Overtime Oversight Task Force, Joint Legislative-Executive
|Brenda Carlstrom
|Hoquiam
|6/8/2022
|6/22/2016
|1/1/2075
|Lottery Commission
|Schuyler Hoss
|Vancouver
|6/13/2022
|8/3/2017
|8/2/2023
|Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
|Michaela Bingham
|Tacoma
|6/7/2022
|11/3/2020
|11/2/2023
|Human Rights Commission
|Han Tran
|Bothell
|6/14/2022
|6/18/2021
|6/17/2026
|Hearing and Speech, Board of
|Harry Parent
|Seattle
|6/29/2022
|6/7/2020
|6/6/2023
|Hearing and Speech, Board of
|Sonja Bradford
|Seattle
|6/29/2022
|6/7/2022
|6/6/2025
|Hearing and Speech, Board of
|Brenda Litke
|Mount Vernon
|6/13/2022
|6/7/2022
|6/6/2025
|Hearing and Speech, Board of
|Connie Furry
|Battleground
|6/13/2022
|6/7/2022
|6/6/2025
|Hearing and Speech, Board of
|Ray Parker
|Everett
|6/13/2022
|6/7/2022
|6/6/2025
|Forest Practices Board
|Meghan Tuttle
|Salem
|6/14/2022
|1/1/2022
|12/31/2025
|Forest Practices Board
|Steven Barnowe-Meyer
|Winlock
|6/14/2022
|1/1/2020
|12/31/2023
|Forest Practices Board
|frank chandler
|kelso
|6/14/2022
|1/1/2020
|12/31/2023
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Jannat Gargi
|Seattle
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Rebecca Cook
|Spokane
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Devante Smith
|Spokane
|6/29/2022
|6/9/2022
|6/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Jeffrey Barehand
|Tumwater
|6/29/2022
|6/9/2022
|6/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Malcolm Pelles
|Cheney
|6/29/2022
|6/9/2022
|6/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Myron Partman
|Shoreline
|6/29/2022
|6/9/2022
|6/30/2026
|Engineers and Land Surveyors, Board of Registration for Professional
|Douglas Hendrickson
|Richland
|6/28/2022
|7/10/2022
|7/9/2027
|Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees
|Jessica Doner
|Spokane
|6/10/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2023
|Criminal Justice Training Commission
|De'sean Quinn
|Tukwila
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2028
|Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission
|William Davis
|Soap Lake
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission
|Susan Jensen
|Tacoma
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Charter School Commission
|Kyle Burleigh
|Lynnwood
|6/14/2022
|3/6/2019
|3/5/2023
|Bellevue College Board of Trustees
|Conor O'Meara
|Bellevue
|6/30/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2023
|Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission
|Nam Nguyen
|Tumwater
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission
|Carrie Huie
|YAKIMA
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission
|Lafaitele Lydia Faitalia
|Covington
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission
|Kendall Kosai
|Tacoma
|6/29/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2025
|Arts Commission
|Charles Robin
|Yakima
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Justin Raffa
|Richland
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Ryan Hardesty
|Pullman
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Krishna Thiagarajan
|Mercer Island
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Lou Oma Durand
|Gig Harbor
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Terry Morgan
|Seattle
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Arts Commission
|Tisa Matheson
|Cheney
|6/28/2022
|7/29/2022
|7/28/2025
|Agency Head - Office of the Corrections Ombuds
|Caitlin Turner Robertson
|Spokane
|6/1/2022
|6/1/2022
|9/30/2024
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Gregory Dunfield
|Seattle
|6/30/2022
|1/27/2021
|1/26/2025
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Conor Hansen
|Kirkland
|6/23/2022
|1/27/2021
|1/26/2025
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|W Sharman
|Port Angeles
|6/23/2022
|1/27/2020
|1/26/2024
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Meg Martin
|Olympia
|6/23/2022
|1/27/2022
|1/26/2026
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Jenifer VanGerpen
|EAST WENATCHEE
|6/23/2022
|1/27/2019
|1/26/2023
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Ami Manning
|Spokane
|6/23/2022
|6/9/2022
|1/26/2026
|Aerospace Technology Innovation Board of Directors, Joint Center for
|Todd Mosher
|Seattle
|6/17/2022
|7/1/2021
|6/30/2024
|Achieving a Better Life Experience Governing Board
|Supriya Jayadev
|Port Angeles
|6/7/2022
|7/1/2022
|6/30/2026
|Accountancy, Board of
|Scott Newman
|Tacoma
|6/7/2022
|6/10/2022
|6/9/2025
|Accountancy, Board of
|Thomas Sawatzki
|Walla Walla
|6/7/2022
|6/10/2022
|6/9/2025
|Accountancy, Board of
|Tonia Campbell
|Auburn
|6/7/2022
|6/10/2022
|6/9/2025
|Accountancy, Board of
|Mark Hugh
|Bellevue
|6/7/2022
|6/10/2022
|6/9/2025
|Accountancy, Board of
|Rajib Doogar
|Bothell
|6/7/2022
|6/10/2022
|6/9/2025