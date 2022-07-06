Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - June 2022

WASHINGTON, July 6 - Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Jane Hopkins Snohomish 6/17/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Robert Mitchell Maple Valley 6/17/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Larry Brown Seattle 6/10/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Women’s Commission, Washington State Quinn Dalan Yakima 6/30/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Women’s Commission, Washington State Riddhi Mukhopadhyay Seattle 6/21/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Women, Interagency Committee of State Employed Deirdre Bissonnette Olympia 6/16/2022 3/21/2012 1/1/2075 Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees Jeffrey Fairchild Bellingham 6/23/2022 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Western Washington University Board of Trustees Keara Ryan Bellingham 6/30/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2023 Tobacco Settlement Authority Elya Prystowsky Olympia 6/7/2022 5/4/2022 5/3/2026 Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees Todd Woodard Spokane 6/8/2022 10/1/2020 9/30/2025 Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees Rebecca Ringer Shoreline 6/17/2022 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Sentencing Guidelines Commission Kenneth Thomas Tacoma 6/10/2022 8/3/2021 8/2/2024 Renton Technical College Board of Trustees Jessica Norouzi Seattle 6/13/2022 10/1/2018 9/30/2023 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Lark Toney Olympia 6/13/2022 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Regents, Washington State University Board of Reanne Chilton West Richland 6/8/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2023 Regents, University of Washington Board of Elizabeth Lee Woodinville 6/15/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2023 Psychology, Examining Board of Janet Bleakney Seattle 6/14/2022 1/7/2022 1/6/2027 Pension Policy, Select Committee on  Matthew Zuvich Olympia 6/8/2022 7/1/2020 6/30/2023 Overtime Oversight Task Force, Joint Legislative-Executive Brenda Carlstrom Hoquiam 6/8/2022 6/22/2016 1/1/2075 Lottery Commission Schuyler Hoss Vancouver 6/13/2022 8/3/2017 8/2/2023 Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Michaela Bingham Tacoma 6/7/2022 11/3/2020 11/2/2023 Human Rights Commission Han Tran Bothell 6/14/2022 6/18/2021 6/17/2026 Hearing and Speech, Board of Harry Parent Seattle 6/29/2022 6/7/2020 6/6/2023 Hearing and Speech, Board of Sonja Bradford Seattle 6/29/2022 6/7/2022 6/6/2025 Hearing and Speech, Board of Brenda Litke Mount Vernon 6/13/2022 6/7/2022 6/6/2025 Hearing and Speech, Board of Connie Furry Battleground 6/13/2022 6/7/2022 6/6/2025 Hearing and Speech, Board of Ray Parker Everett 6/13/2022 6/7/2022 6/6/2025 Forest Practices Board Meghan Tuttle Salem 6/14/2022 1/1/2022 12/31/2025 Forest Practices Board Steven Barnowe-Meyer Winlock 6/14/2022 1/1/2020 12/31/2023 Forest Practices Board frank chandler kelso 6/14/2022 1/1/2020 12/31/2023 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Jannat Gargi Seattle 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Rebecca Cook Spokane 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Devante Smith Spokane 6/29/2022 6/9/2022 6/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Jeffrey Barehand Tumwater 6/29/2022 6/9/2022 6/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Malcolm Pelles Cheney 6/29/2022 6/9/2022 6/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Myron Partman Shoreline 6/29/2022 6/9/2022 6/30/2026 Engineers and Land Surveyors, Board of Registration for Professional Douglas Hendrickson Richland 6/28/2022 7/10/2022 7/9/2027 Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees Jessica Doner Spokane 6/10/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2023 Criminal Justice Training Commission De'sean Quinn Tukwila 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2028 Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission William Davis Soap Lake 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission Susan Jensen Tacoma 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Charter School Commission Kyle Burleigh Lynnwood 6/14/2022 3/6/2019 3/5/2023 Bellevue College Board of Trustees Conor O'Meara Bellevue 6/30/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2023 Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission Nam Nguyen Tumwater 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission Carrie Huie YAKIMA 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission Lafaitele Lydia Faitalia Covington  6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission Kendall Kosai Tacoma 6/29/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2025 Arts Commission Charles Robin Yakima 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Justin Raffa Richland 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Ryan Hardesty Pullman 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Krishna Thiagarajan Mercer Island 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Lou Oma Durand Gig Harbor 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Terry Morgan Seattle 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Arts Commission Tisa Matheson Cheney 6/28/2022 7/29/2022 7/28/2025 Agency Head - Office of the Corrections Ombuds Caitlin Turner Robertson Spokane 6/1/2022 6/1/2022 9/30/2024 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Gregory Dunfield Seattle 6/30/2022 1/27/2021 1/26/2025 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Conor Hansen Kirkland 6/23/2022 1/27/2021 1/26/2025 Affordable Housing Advisory Board W Sharman Port Angeles 6/23/2022 1/27/2020 1/26/2024 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Meg Martin Olympia 6/23/2022 1/27/2022 1/26/2026 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Jenifer VanGerpen EAST WENATCHEE 6/23/2022 1/27/2019 1/26/2023 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Ami Manning Spokane 6/23/2022 6/9/2022 1/26/2026 Aerospace Technology Innovation Board of Directors, Joint Center for Todd Mosher Seattle 6/17/2022 7/1/2021 6/30/2024 Achieving a Better Life Experience Governing Board Supriya Jayadev Port Angeles 6/7/2022 7/1/2022 6/30/2026 Accountancy, Board of Scott Newman Tacoma 6/7/2022 6/10/2022 6/9/2025 Accountancy, Board of Thomas Sawatzki Walla Walla 6/7/2022 6/10/2022 6/9/2025 Accountancy, Board of Tonia Campbell Auburn 6/7/2022 6/10/2022 6/9/2025 Accountancy, Board of Mark Hugh Bellevue 6/7/2022 6/10/2022 6/9/2025 Accountancy, Board of Rajib Doogar Bothell 6/7/2022 6/10/2022 6/9/2025

