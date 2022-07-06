WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide on Dementia and Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- WellSpring Home Health has released a guide on dementia and care. It reviews the different kinds of dementia, warning signs, and prevention tips.
Dementia is generally associated with the loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities that can severely interfere with daily life. Often, the person suffering from the condition will have difficulty caring for themselves and others. And in some cases, the cause of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, can be progressive so that the symptoms worsen over time.
This condition is not a part of the natural aging process. Dementia differs from natural aging because the loss of mental functioning is so severe that it prevents people from taking care of themselves and engaging in daily activities. Some types of dementia include:
• Vascular Dementia
• Frontotemporal Dementia
• Lewy Body Dementia
• Alcohol-Related Dementia (ARD)
• Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)
Dementia can affect people in different ways. Thus, it can be difficult to spot the symptoms of dementia. Some warning signs to look for include:
• Repetitive behaviors
• Difficulty with familiar tasks
• Changes in personality or mood
• Getting lost or confused with the current location
• Problems communicating or finding the correct words to say
• Issues with problem-solving or showing poor judgment
• Memory loss
Although dementia can be difficult to prevent, there are some ways that people can decrease their risk, including:
• Exercising daily
• Having a balanced diet
• Getting plenty of sleep (7-8 hours)
• Not smoking
• Staying socially active and meeting with friends and family
• Consuming alcohol in moderation
• Getting help for high blood pressure
People with dementia or Alzheimer’s often need excess care as they can no longer function alone. A great way to provide care to them is through home health. This allows them to stay in the comfort of their own home with family while ensuring that they have caregivers to help them through the day.
WellSpring Home Health is a fully licensed and certified home care agency in Tacoma, Washington. The agency also serves the communities of Wasilla and Anchorage, Alaska. It offers both unskilled home care services and skilled nursing.
Interested parties can learn more about WellSpring Home Health and inquire about home care services by visiting their website.
Joyce Ibanga
