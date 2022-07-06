AUTHOR MARILYN WASSMANN WRITES STORIES FOR CHILDREN
Marilyn Wassmann pens an enthralling read for both adults and childrenTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books are for all ages, and there are many ways to tell a story or stories and teach lessons, and author Marilyn Wassmann chooses to tell it through children's literature. In her book, What The Wind Blew In, she pens six different short stories that teach different lessons each.
Published in March last year, What The Wind Blew In has already garnered a number of reviews regarding its storytelling and illustration.
Russ Ann, an Amazon customer and reader of Wassmann’s book, writes, “First and foremost, what really caught my eyes was the amazing illustrations in the book. It was such a great experience reading the story, and the artistic illustrations with it just made it even more entertaining to read especially since children are very interested in colours and drawings.”
JoJo Maxson also writes, “I found this book fun to read as Marilyn Wassmann opens the world of nature in a magical way.”
True enough, Marilyn does, with her enchanting storytelling and the book’s stunning illustration that makes reading with understanding easier for children and even adults.
And as there is no limit to what one reads, the book, surely, is for everyone.
What The Wind Blew In, written by Marilyn Wassmann, who has a degree in studio art, library science, and two in art history, shows the many levels of knowledge that the author possesses in both art and literature. A true inspiration and simple read to those who desire to attain more than one thing in life. To learn more about Marilyn’s works, they are available on Amazon.com.
