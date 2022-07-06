AUTHOR MARILYN WASSMANN PENS THE IMPORTANCE OF KINDNESS IN HER BOOK
Author Marilyn Wassmann tackles kindness and cooperation in her book The Opossum and the CatsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One beautiful thing about reading and writing is that different books teach different lessons and different authors tell different stories differently. Marilyn Wassmann, author of The Opossum and the Cats, writes a story about kindness and seeing differences as strengths through an opossum and a mother cat.
The Opossum and the Cats, published in September last year, is a short children’s read with a strong hint of family and parenting guide; a duo that is quite present in kids’ books, although most of the time, subtly.
Amazon customer and reader of the book, Piaras, writes, “The author tells the story in a kind and thoughtful manner that made for a very enjoyable read, and perhaps serves as an anecdotal reminder of how fulfilling it is to contribute for not only the benefit of others, but for the benefit of one’s own happiness.”
With adorable and easy to understand illustrations, it is sure that The Opossum and the Cats is an important and enjoyable read for children as well as adults. And a total treat for both cat and fiction lovers.
Marilyn Wassmann, aside from writing poetry, also paints and draws. In fact, among the four degrees that she has accomplished, one is in studio art. And The Opossum and the Cats is only one result of such rich knowledge in history, library science, and art. A read with lifelong lessons that she wishes to impart to and remind the future of. To read more of her works, they are all available on Amazon and on her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/.
