Tennessee Highway Patrol Traffic Stop Leads To Suspected Fentanyl And Cash Seizure

CHATTANOOGA –On July 3, 2022, a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper was patrolling on East 23rd Street in Hamilton County and performed a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.

Upon search of the vehicle, the trooper found more than $7,000 and seven zip lock baggies filled with one and a half pounds pills believed to be fentanyl.  

Ryheem Brummitt, age 24, of Arizona, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics without a prescription, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and failure to exercise due care. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

