Government leader values cooperation results with Russia

VIETNAM, July 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính spoke highly of the positive results of cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia gained in the past during his meeting Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The visit of the Russian diplomat takes place as the two countries with strong traditional relations marked the 10th anniversary of establishing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Government leader thanked for the valuable support and assistance from international friends, including Russia, given to Việt Nam in the past and during the current national development, particularly Russia's support towards Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and wishes to further enhance the bilateral cooperation more deeply and effectively in all fields.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov said Russia always considers Việt Nam an important partner in the region and wishes to strengthen the cooperation with the country in the future.

The two sides agreed to boost the implementation of high-level agreements reached during visits by leaders of the two countries and affirmed to maintain the cooperation in all traditional fields.

PM Chính proposed ministries and sectors of the two sides to soon remove obstacles in trade, investment and transport and continue to tapp the free trade agreements between Việt Nam and Eurasian Economic Union, creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to expand cooperation.

He suggested the two countries soon resume cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, education and training and people-to-people diplomacy amid the context when the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily been put under control.

PM Chính proposed the two sides organise the 24th session of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.

The Government leader thanked Russia for proactively helping to evacuate Vietnamese nationals from Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat spoke highly of Việt Nam's stance, role and responsible and proactive contribution to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

He agreed with the importance of settling disputes in the East Sea by peaceful solutions on the basis of international laws and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and soon reach an effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

On this occasion, PM Chính conveyed the invitation to visit Việt Nam to Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in the future. — VNS