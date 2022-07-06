Party leader welcomes top Russian diplomat

VIETNAM, July 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia as well as bilateral cooperation, said Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng while meeting Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The visit of the Russian diplomat takes place as the two countries with strong traditional relations marked the 10th anniversary of establishing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Party leader said Việt Nam always respects and remembers great and effective assistance from international friends, including the former Soviet Union and Russia at present, during its struggles and national development through different periods.

Within its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation, and diversification of external relations, Việt Nam has attached great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation with Russia, he said.

He shared Việt Nam's viewpoint about international issues of common concern in line with its consistent foreign policy, including dialogues and negotiations for peaceful settlement of international differences and disputes.

He wished the visit to Việt Nam by the Russian foreign minister will be a success, contributing to boosting relations between the two countries and promoting peace, stability and cooperation in Europe, in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world.

The Party leader asked Lavrov to convey his regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian minister Lavrov expressed his delight to visit Việt Nam and spoke highly of the political position and the leadership role of the Vietnamese Communist Party in the national development cause and the country's foreign policy.

He noted that the development of the ties between the Vietnamese Party and the United Russia Party and major political parties in Russia shows that the foreign policy of the Vietnamese Party and the relations between the Party and State of Việt Nam with Russia are widely supported across Russia.

He informed the Party leader of the results of talks held earlier the same day with the Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn and meetings held during his visit to Việt Nam about bilateral cooperation in many fields, affirming that Russia attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said that Russia supported the central role of ASEAN in the region and thanked Việt Nam for contributing to enhancing the relations between Russia and ASEAN over the past years. — VNS