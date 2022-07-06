Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,445 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost relations

VIETNAM, July 6 -  

HÀ NỘI — Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn discussed measures to boost the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries during their talks held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. 

They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

The two diplomats noted that in the recent past, despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations have continued to develop in many fields.

They agreed on the plan to implement cooperation between the two foreign ministries in the future.

Foreign minister Sơn said that Russia is always one of the top important partners in the foreign policy of Việt Nam.

He stressed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification and affirmed the country's consistent stance on regional and international issues, including issues relating to Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Việt Nam is one of traditional, reliable and important partners of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region and wishes that the two sides will strive for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to bring in more practical results. 

He spoke highly of the role of Việt Nam in the region and within ASEAN and affirmed Russia's support for the central role of ASEAN in the regional structure. 

He said he believed that Việt Nam will be an important bridge helping Russia to enhance the cooperation with the region, including promoting the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and agreed to continue boosting coordination at regional and international forums. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.