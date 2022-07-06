Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost relations

VIETNAM, July 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn discussed measures to boost the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries during their talks held in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

The two diplomats noted that in the recent past, despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations have continued to develop in many fields.

They agreed on the plan to implement cooperation between the two foreign ministries in the future.

Foreign minister Sơn said that Russia is always one of the top important partners in the foreign policy of Việt Nam.

He stressed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification and affirmed the country's consistent stance on regional and international issues, including issues relating to Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Việt Nam is one of traditional, reliable and important partners of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region and wishes that the two sides will strive for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to bring in more practical results.

He spoke highly of the role of Việt Nam in the region and within ASEAN and affirmed Russia's support for the central role of ASEAN in the regional structure.

He said he believed that Việt Nam will be an important bridge helping Russia to enhance the cooperation with the region, including promoting the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and agreed to continue boosting coordination at regional and international forums. — VNS