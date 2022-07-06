Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,435 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Announces Availability of Moderna Vaccine for Children and Adolescents 6 - 17 Years Old

CONTACT: Dr. Kimberly Henderson | 202-724-7481 – [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced that beginning tomorrow, Moderna vaccine for children and adolescents 6-17 years old will be available at all District COVID Centers. This announcement follows the approval of the new age group eligibility by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 24. Prior to CDC’s approval, the only vaccine option for children and adolescents between 6-17 years old was Pfizer.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses, spread out a minimum of four weeks apart. The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy against symptomatic infection of about 90 percent in children and adolescents 12 to 17 years.

For more information, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

You just read:

DC Health Announces Availability of Moderna Vaccine for Children and Adolescents 6 - 17 Years Old

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.