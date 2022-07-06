DC Health Announces Availability of Moderna Vaccine for Children and Adolescents 6 - 17 Years Old

CONTACT: Dr. Kimberly Henderson | 202-724-7481 – [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced that beginning tomorrow, Moderna vaccine for children and adolescents 6-17 years old will be available at all District COVID Centers. This announcement follows the approval of the new age group eligibility by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 24. Prior to CDC’s approval, the only vaccine option for children and adolescents between 6-17 years old was Pfizer.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses, spread out a minimum of four weeks apart. The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy against symptomatic infection of about 90 percent in children and adolescents 12 to 17 years.

