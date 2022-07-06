MARILYN WASSMANN REMINISCES THE PAST AND THE FUTURE IN HER BOOK
Author Marilyn Wassmann shares her love for words and art in her book Pen Scratching PoetsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is always a degree of wonder in how poets tell their stories, and Marilyn Wassmann, the author of Pen Scratching Poets, is no different from them, as she herself is one.
Her book, Pen Scratching Poets, published in July 2020 by Writers Branding, is a book about capturing impressions of life through verses jotted on paper, proses that connect people, and words sewn together that give meaning to human experiences.
In the book’s introduction, Marilyn writes, “My father wanted his words to convey his great love for my mother, just as my sister sought to capture something which touches each and every childhood–a crib. And my poems and my essays along with example of my nieces’ and nephews’ works show that we also carry what is undoubtedly a “poetic mind” or a “poetic genre.”
Truly and undoubtedly, if there is one thing that humans cannot escape, it is the default of needing and desiring communication, and some express such through receiving while others do it through providing.
Marilyn Wassmann expresses in both ways; she writes to receive and listen. And because of this, she invites what the presence of communication can afford to. Pen Scratching Poets is only one product of this. A safe space to be, to tell, and to hear and be heard. A very fitting read for those who aspire to drive real and inspiring changes in their lives through communication. For more information about the book and the rest of the author’s works, please visit Marilyn's website at https://marilynwassmann.com/
