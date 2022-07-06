MGM Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGM Resources Corp. (“MGM” or the “Company”) announces that Harvey McKenzie and Neil Novak have resigned as directors of the Company, and Michael Lerner has resigned as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Company has appointed Jerry Wang, Greg Wilson, and Catherine Lathwell to the board of directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. McKenzie, Mr. Novak, and Mr. Lerner. In addition, Mr. Wang has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Mr. Wang is a Chartered Professional Accountant, with over 8 years of diversified financial industry experience ranging from financial and regulatory reporting to financial planning and analysis. His experience includes roles in various public accounting firms with extensive financial reporting experience under International Reporting Standards. He currently serves in a senior finance role at a mineral exploration TSXV issuer, where he manages all finance, accounting, and regulatory reporting requirements, and is also the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of a mineral exploration TSXV issuer. Mr. Wang also serves as Chief Financial Officer and director of a private Canadian mineral explorational company. Mr. Wang holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo.
Mr. Wilson is an entrepreneur and corporate finance strategist with more than 20 years’ experience advising and structuring capital market financings for start-up and emerging growth enterprises. In 2005, Mr. Wilson co-founded Paramount Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals exploration company that was sold to Coeur Mining for over $200 million in late 2014. Mr. Wilson was most recently the Executive Vice President of CR Advisory Services and was a founding Director of CannaRoyalty Corp.
Ms. Lathwell is a graduate of the University of Toronto with distinction and a Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Lathwell is the Chief Financial Officer of a TSXV listed mining issuer, and holds positions as an independent board and audit committee member of other publicly listed companies.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Jerry Wang
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 416-301-3036
Email: jerrywang.jw94@gmail.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Jerry Wang
Mr. Wang is a Chartered Professional Accountant, with over 8 years of diversified financial industry experience ranging from financial and regulatory reporting to financial planning and analysis. His experience includes roles in various public accounting firms with extensive financial reporting experience under International Reporting Standards. He currently serves in a senior finance role at a mineral exploration TSXV issuer, where he manages all finance, accounting, and regulatory reporting requirements, and is also the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of a mineral exploration TSXV issuer. Mr. Wang also serves as Chief Financial Officer and director of a private Canadian mineral explorational company. Mr. Wang holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo.
Mr. Wilson is an entrepreneur and corporate finance strategist with more than 20 years’ experience advising and structuring capital market financings for start-up and emerging growth enterprises. In 2005, Mr. Wilson co-founded Paramount Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals exploration company that was sold to Coeur Mining for over $200 million in late 2014. Mr. Wilson was most recently the Executive Vice President of CR Advisory Services and was a founding Director of CannaRoyalty Corp.
Ms. Lathwell is a graduate of the University of Toronto with distinction and a Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Lathwell is the Chief Financial Officer of a TSXV listed mining issuer, and holds positions as an independent board and audit committee member of other publicly listed companies.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Jerry Wang
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 416-301-3036
Email: jerrywang.jw94@gmail.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Jerry Wang
MGM Resources Corp.
email us here