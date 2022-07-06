Governor Phil Scott Formally Proclaims Constitutional Amendment Proposal 5 Will Appear On November Ballot

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today formally provided public notice to Vermonters that Proposal 5, a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution passed by the General Assembly, will appear on the November general election ballot. Section 72 of Chapter II of the Vermont Constitution and Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated require the Governor to give public notice of the proposed amendment by proclamation.

“Vermont has a long tradition of supporting a woman’s right to choose. These decisions are deeply personal and belong between a woman and her health care provider, free from government interference,” said Governor Scott. “In Vermont, we solidified the right to choose in law, and now Vermonters have the opportunity to further protect that right in our constitution. It is more important than ever to make sure the women in our state have the right to make their own decisions about their health, bodies, and their futures. In light of the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, I thank members of the General Assembly and other advocates for their foresight and work to bring this question to the November ballot.”

To amend Vermont’s Constitution, the state Senate must, by a two-thirds vote, advance a proposal to the House of Representatives for their concurrence by a simple majority vote. If the House concurs, the proposal is then referred to the next biennial session of the General Assembly, where the House and Senate must, by simple majority, concur with the proposed amendment. If passed, the measure is then brought before Vermont voters by referendum, where a majority of voters must approve for the constitution to be amended. Vermont is regarded as having one of the most difficult constitutional amendment processes in the nation.

The proclamation can be viewed by clicking here. Its text is also included below:

State of Vermont

Executive Department

A Proclamation

Whereas, the following article of amendment to the State Constitution has been duly adopted by the Vermont General Assembly, as provided for in the Constitution and under terms of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, to wit:

PROPOSAL 5

That Article 22 of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution is added to read:

Article 22. [Personal reproductive liberty]

That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.

WHEREAS, Section 72 of Chapter II of the Vermont Constitution and Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated require the Governor to give public notice of the proposed amendment by proclamation prior to the submission of the proposed amendment to a vote by the people for ratification and adoption; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 32 of Title 17 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated requires that notice of the proposal of amendment of the General Assembly be published by the Secretary of State in print and on the websites of the General Assembly and the Office of the Secretary of State prior to the vote of the people for ratification and adoption.

now, Therefore, I, Philip B. Scott, Governor of the State of Vermont, do proclaim Proposal 5 is herewith noticed to the voters of Vermont and forthwith shall be published in accordance with the provisions of Title 17 Vermont Statutes Annotated, Chapter 32, Section 1844 and shall be voted upon on the same date as the general election on November 8, 2022.

Given under my hand and the Great Seal of the State of

Vermont on this 6th day of July, A.D. 2022.

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

