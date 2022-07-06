STUDENT OF TRUTH AND AUTHOR SHIVA SHANKARAN EXPLAINS A SYSTEM OF CONSCIOUSNESS
Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran examines the body, soul and spirit, soma, psyche, pneuma, and consciousness, in general, in his book A Science of ConsciousnessTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, spirituality has never been more important. People are more in tuned with their bodies because they have reached a certain level of consciousness. And religious or not, the quest to examine the body, mind, and soul has always been a part of the journey to self-realization.
In Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran’s book, "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium", consciousness is tackled with a capital letter C as it refers to everything within the Creation, or the “One great cohesive Whole” that is interconnected with every particle, influencing every other.
“Consciousness makes us Whole; Consciousness makes us One; there is nothing else but That, as we also are That,” the author, who believes that everything is interconnected, wrote.
One of the readers, Sheila Moschen, left a review and said that the book “delves deeply into the nature of pure consciousness and explains that by improving our consciousness we can improve our world”.
Shiva C.A.D. calls himself a Christian Yogi, a student of Truth, as he believes in his pure love for Christ. He has written two books thus far, Poems of the Ignited Heart & Illumination of the One: Sonnets for Seekers Everywhere / from Trinity to Unity that was published in 2020 and, his first book, A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium, published in 2016, both by Balboa Press.
To know more about the Consciousness, "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millenium" is available in different formats on Amazon.com.
