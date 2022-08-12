The Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer in California to Call Danziger & De Llano If They Had Navy-Work Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran-person in California who now has lung cancer, who also had asbestos exposure in the navy or at work prior to 1982 to call Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Lung Cancer Compensation Results for People Exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy. Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

*$201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

*$215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

*$441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

*$187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.



The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://meso.dandell.com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet