This Day in Wine History, A One-Stop Wine and History Platform, Launches To Wine Enthusiasts and History Fans Worldwide

NEWBERG, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Day in Wine History, an online platform dedicated to wine connoisseurs, has announced its official global launch. The growing community is expected to become the one-stop wine and cultural-based forum for wine enthusiasts and history fans looking to explore the intersection of these two exciting worlds.

The This Day in Wine History platform will be the first of its kind to feature articles written on specific calendar dates to expound on historical events, people, and places holding special connections to wine and wine history. The blend of wine, history, and culture in each article will contribute to the new community of informed wine enthusiasts. In addition to these historical wine-themed articles, This Day in Wine History will also offer its community of readers exclusive access to subscription-based wine services along with online merchandise, wine referral programs, educational courses, and wine-themed history books such as This Day in Colonial Wine History and This Day in French Wine History.

Each exciting offering promises to touch the hearts of wine connoisseurs and history fans as part of an exciting movement to build a new global community of informed wine enthusiasts who are excited to learn, learn, and love the wine-drinking world in a new blend of wine-rich history. This Day In Wine’s enlightening exploration of wine, history, and culture worldwide will bring the community of wine lovers together like never before.

Award-winning author and theologian Ken Wytsma brings years of experience studying history, theology, and wine to the This Day in Wine History project to explore the intersections of wine and history tactfully. A decades-long blogger and international traveler, Ken has extensive knowledge and creative potential to share in the endeavor.

To learn more about the new wine and cultural-based platform, please visit ThisDayInWineHistory.com

Media Contact:

Ken Wytsma
This Day in Wine History
+1 541-325-6085
ken@thisdayinwinehistory.com
