Disposable Ureteroscope Market Size to Grow by USD 4098.1 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market finds that the increasing technological advancements and improved efficacy are expediting the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of disposable ureteroscopy and the rising government initiatives are anticipated to augment the development of the Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market during the forecast period.



The Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 4,098.1 Million in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 1,726.2 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Disposable Ureteroscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Rigid Ureteroscopes), by Application (Urolithiasis, Urethral Stricture, Kidney Cancer, Others), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Disposable Ureteroscope market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.5% during the forecast period.

The Disposable Ureteroscope market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,726.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,098.1 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Disposable Ureteroscope market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Disposable Ureteroscopy to Drive the Market Growth

Disposable Ureteroscopy has been used in an increased number to minimize hospital-acquired infections. These are also helpful in decreasing the probability of contaminants and securing the delivery of high-quality care to patients with growing economic viability. Moreover, there has also been measurable growth in the demand for ureteroscopy to help urothelial carcinoma, urolithiasis, and prostatic hyperplasia. Furthermore, there are hardly any unnecessary regulations enforced by regulatory authorities to curb the risk of infections caused by ureteroscopy. Thus, from these factors, the market has been evaluated to increase in the years to come. Furthermore, rapid advancements in product performance and optical enacting have also been anticipated to create opportunities in the coming years. Additionally, people confronting diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are more susceptible to chronic kidney diseases, likely supporting the market's growth in the coming years.

Increasing Technological Advancements and Improved Efficacy to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing technological advancements and improved efficacy are expected to fuel the future growth of the Disposable Ureteroscope Market. Disposable ureteroscopy are tube-like devices with rationalized light and a camera that are used for the location of the calculi. It allows the removal of kidney stones with more perfection than other techniques such as shockwave lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Enlarging Research and Development (R&D) activities and new product launches will increase stipulations for ureteroscopy procedures. The malleable products have exhibited a proven advantage compared to the other techniques used for stone removal. The advancements in digital stone removing techniques that provide an immediate promise of better optics, visualization, and durability are likely to increase the adoption of these devices globally rapidly. Increasing incidence has been perceived in developing as well as developed countries. Technological advancement, metabolic disturbances, and genetic factors are emerging in increased urinary stones cases. Thus, increasing urinary stone cases are anticipated to increase the demand for disposable ureteroscopy during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market:

Product Flexible Ureteroscopes Rigid Ureteroscopes

Application Urolithiasis Urethral Stricture Kidney Cancer Others

End-user Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-ureteroscope-market-1690

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities across the globe were shut during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The Report on Disposable Ureteroscope Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Disposable Ureteroscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Rigid Ureteroscopes), by Application (Urolithiasis, Urethral Stricture, Kidney Cancer, Others), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market

North America dominated the Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This domination is attributable to the increase in the prevalence of urolithiasis or nephrolithiasis and the rising burden of obesity in the region. Furthermore, the increasing innovation in product design and new product launches are also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the improved healthcare infrastructure and the entrance of key pharmaceutical players are expected to fuel the market's growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Disposable Ureteroscope Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Pentax Medical

Elmed Electronics & Medical Systems S.A.

Dornier MedTech

OPCOM

AED.MD



Recent Developments:

May 2021: Uro Viu Corporation announced they received clearance from the U.S. FDA to commercialize its third device Uro-G, a flexible single-use cystoscopy. This device has a fully deflectable tip which would help physicians perform interventional and diagnostic procedures.

June 2020: Dornier Medtech announced that they had launched their new product AXIS single-use digital flexible disposable ureteroscopy and stone management produced in the U.S. The company also mentioned showcasing these products at Chicago's 2019 American Urology Association Meeting.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Disposable Ureteroscope Market?

How will the Disposable Ureteroscope Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Disposable Ureteroscope Market?

What is the Disposable Ureteroscope market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Disposable Ureteroscope Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled "Disposable Ureteroscope Market" will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Flexible Ureteroscopes



• Rigid Ureteroscopes



• Application



• Urolithiasis



• Urethral Stricture



• Kidney Cancer



• Others



• End-user



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Diagnostic Centers



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Boston Scientific Corporation



• Richard Wolf GmbH



• Olympus Corporation



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Karl Storz GmbH



• Smith & Nephew Inc.



• Pentax Medical



• Elmed Electronics & Medical Systems S.A.



• Dornier MedTech



• OPCOM



• AED.MD Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

