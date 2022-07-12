Pixlr introduces Photomash Studio, a new web application for entrepreneurs and business owners

Photomash Photomash Studio Pixlr's Photomash Studio

Making photo editing and design smarter, faster and easier for everyone

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), a well-known design and editing tools developer is now introducing its brand-new web application that is catered to digital entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide. With the rise in e-commerce and digital marketing, Pixlr is well positioned to introduce another high-functional application called Photomash Studio that is fully equipped with several editing necessities all in one app.

Photomash Studio by Pixlr (https://pixlr.com/photomash/) is developed to produce high quality studio-like images with just one click and its ability to automatically remove background with AI technology makes Photomash stand out even better than other editing and design tools.

Pixlr’s CEO, Ola Sevandersson said, “With our one-click editing feature, start-ups and entrepreneurs don’t need any photo editing skills because Photomash will provide everything at their fingertips”.

With entrepreneurship in mind, Photomash Studio supplies product images for e-commerce and marketplaces to make it easier for all business owners who have limited time in hand. Not only that, users will be able to batch up to 50 product images with the same consistent design in one go to speed up the store/product image creation. Implementing what Pixlr is doing, Photomash also provides portrait photography and profile pictures for business or social use.

Moving in line with the rapid movement of digital marketing in entrepreneurship, Photomash users are now able to browse a wide range of covers for different marketing mediums; Ranging from YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to podcasts or even e-books. Aside from that, this new web application allows users to easily create Instagram or Facebook Stories to promote their business and/or sell items.

Photomash Studio by Pixlr provisions a variety of photo editing essentials all in a place to make it convenient for its users, specifically business owners and entrepreneurs. With Photomash, users can save up more time in preparing their marketing materials and they will be able to organize a thorough marketing plan.

