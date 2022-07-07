Retired Succesful Farmer Empowers the Farming Industry with Successful Tools for Life Seminar
Ms. Ngwenya, a retired farmer is training farmers using a skills program called “Tools for Life”, and making a positive impact in the agriculture industry.MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomsa Ngwenya, a successful farmer recently hosted a successful professional development and mentoring seminar for over 120 people ranging from agricultural entrepreneurs to agricultural advisors, training them on a powerful skills development program called Tools for Life to achieve poverty alleviation, sustainable agriculture, and combat unemployment in the thousands of agricultural graduates.
Ms. Ngwenya, a determined farmer who turned her struggling farm into a recognized profitable small holding farm nationally by FNB and creating jobs and alleviating poverty in her small village of Tzaneen in Limpopo, now wants to transfer her skills for free in a humanitarian effort to alleviate poverty and famine.
Deeply worried by the success rate of smallholding farms, Ms. Ngwenya, whose small holding farm has grown successfully and now exports to an international clientele, saw it fit to teach people the same skills she learned and used from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers community development program.
“After I came across the Tools for life program, I put it into application and I am still experiencing success even long after turning the farm over to my daughter. I have retired and I now want to impart knowledge from my experience as my humanitarian mission to create better lives” said Nomsa Ngwenya.
The seminar included some key topics such as market access, rural development, poverty alleviation, food security, and United Nations sustainable development goals. (SDG’s). Transformation, job creation, skills development, land care, conservation agriculture, and powerful life skills are known as “Tools for Life”.
Mr. Paseka Motsetse, an Agriculture Advisor from the Department of Agriculture Gauteng who was present expressed her excitement and said, “I was initially worried. I thought about what your program has to do with Agriculture. I thought it has nothing to do with farming and how can this have anything to do with Agriculture.
But when introduced to the Tools for Life I got so impressed with your program because those tools are exactly what every farmer needs. I believe with such tools we can help farmers succeed. Especially because I can see now that they can work for any sector.”
Many more shared the same sentiments and expressed that they feel empowered to be successful farmers.
Ms. Angie Nigel, a Conservation Agriculture farmer in Gauteng said, “This was so amazing. I believe with the help of Tools for Life we will really be successful. Also, I am so happy that you managed to involve the Department of Agriculture in such a seminar. I believe with them understanding these tools they will also be able to move all of us in the right direction. We all find market access requirements very difficult to comply with, but now I understand that we only need to be able to read requirements with understanding so that we can implement them. I believe we will learn more, I am going to complete these courses and come back for more.”
Ms. Ngwenya expressed that her free Agri-Preneurs Empowerment Seminars are in high demand. She promised she will continue to deliver them at no cost to many more until the Agriculture industry is booming once more.
“Seeing a sign of renewed hope in the eyes of farmers and agricultural enthusiasts is what keeps me going. I’m glad that the tools for life from L. Ron Hubbard equipped me to succeed and empower others. That is rewarding.” Ngwenya said.
