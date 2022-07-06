Twenty Current and Former Pro Athletes are Heading to Vegas for Revolving Minds’ Beyond The Game Business Networking Retreat

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolving Mind is hosting its second Beyond The Game networking retreat in 2022 at the Hilton Resorts World in Las Vegas.

After a successful Beyond The Game event in Miami, FL in May 2022, Revolving Mind is bringing their nationally recognized event to the bright lights of Las Vegas. From July 8-10, Revolving Mind will be bringing over 20 current and former NFL players along with 9 elite businesses together for a weekend of business networking and learning.



There are many horror stories of athletes losing their career earnings or not having a career after their playing days are over. Revolving Mind has created an experience for players to learn about opportunities that go further than the game they love.



Former six-year NFL veteran, Robert Golden attended Beyond The Game in Miami in May and said, “Beyond The Game is a special event. Revolving Mind is creating an opportunity to think literally, Beyond The Game. It helps players understand that there is more to life besides sports. I am proud to be part of this event.”



This is not only a great experience for the players, but it is an incredible opportunity for the businesses that are attending the event as well. Vice President of Stakeholder Experience at Satori Capital, Cami Miller said, “We are proud to be partnering with Beyond the Game to offer business-minded athletes the opportunity to participate in a variety of investments that fulfill our mission: to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity.”



“Beyond The Game is such an amazing event for everyone involved. It helps bridge the gaps between so many different avenues for the information you might not even think you needed. All while creating memories and meeting new people from all walks of life,” said former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle, Henry Melton.



Revolving Mind is bringing together different lines of business for the athletes to learn about. These businesses range from VC firms, financial advisors, commercial developers, franchising opportunities, realtors, and more. Dallas-based award-winning realtor with Dave Perry Miller, Sharon Redd said, "Done the right way, real estate is a fantastic investment. I'm excited to share my expertise with these athletes and help them learn how to capitalize on the opportunities available to them."

In 2023, Revolving Mind is looking to expand Beyond The Game to more sports and more events throughout the year.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Revolving Mind (RM) is a media power player that has three areas of focus, Marketing, investments, and Events. The marketing arm is a full-service agency whose clients are split fifty-fifty between brands and professional athletes. In 2019, RM launched its investment entity that backs small and medium-sized businesses. Recently, RM created Revolving Mind Events, an event planning company whose focus is to teach athletes and the people around them about life outside of the game. To learn more, visit RevolvingMind.com.

