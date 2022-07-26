TURBOARD and WeCare Sign a Strategic Partnership to Improve Patient Care

Data-Care for Health CEO and Co-Founder, TURBOARD Raegan Garber Le Douaron, President at WeCare tlc

TURBOARD extends its services into the "Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services" in the USA

Through our partnership with WeCare tlc, we aspire to empower WeCare tlc to offer BEST patient care in the USA.” — Mrs. Yasemin Sahin, The Co-Founder at TURBOARD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURBOARD , an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company, was chosen as the BI and Data Analytics solutions provider by WeCare tlc , a leading provider of onsite and near-site health and wellness centers around the country,Mrs. Yasemin Sahin , CEO and Co Founder of TURBOARD stated that: “ TURBOARD signed an important partnership with WeCare tlc - a fast growing provider of on-site/near site health care. Our partnership flared up with a plain “𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝘁”, and now we aspire to empower WeCare tlc to offer the BEST patient care in the USA."“At WeCare tlc, we understand how important innovation and technology is for our clients. Our strategic partnership with TURBOARD will give us a cutting edge in our services and competitive advantage over our competitors. This agreement signed between us, the two female executives in the healthcare IT sector, will help position our Company with the highest standards across the industry,” said Raegan Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc.Health data analytics is one of the top priorities among the industry leaders, as data inevitably continues to grow in volume, variety and velocity. Insight demands from current and potential users are also increasing which represents the need for customer-facing BI.About TURBOARD:TURBOARD is an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company, with a focus on increasing productivity, performance, and profitability through its seamless integration, interconnectivity and real time data analytics. TURBOARD’s products are both for Data Professionals and Managers. With a focus in innovation, and customer satisfaction, TURBOARD transforms and disrupts data monetization in the fastest, and easiest platform regardless of the high number of the users. For more information, please visit www.turboard.com About WeCare tlcWeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates over 50 healthcare centers in over eight states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures.WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted the best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, FL. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TURBOARD, WATCH THIS VIDEO: