Hypnotherapy Advantage Combines Hypnosis & NLP for Smoking Cessation
Ada Zak is a certified hypnotherapist and founder of Hypnotherapy Advantage. She specializes in treating addiction and other chronic disorders
I came to Ada to help me stop smoking. --- My sessions with Ada were held via Zoom. I was skeptical that this format would work, but it did, very well. I consider myself a former smoker now. ”FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quitting smoking can look like an insurmountable challenge, but it is one of the most effective things people can do to improve the quality of their life. Smoking poses a severe health risk, and despite knowing the risks, quitting seems challenging for most individuals. They try different smoking cessation methods and medications such as nicotine patches, gums, counseling, and other therapies. However, an essential factor in whether the drugs or treatments will help someone quit smoking is how effectively the person changes their behavior. Because many people start smoking to relieve stress or anxiety before realizing it has become a hard-to-quit habit.
— Terri Mullins
People trying to quit smoking might benefit from smoking cessation programs that combine hypnosis and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) to re-program their habitual behaviors. For instance, the hypnosis to quit smoking program run by Hypnotherapy Advantage can be an excellent option to quit smoking without slipping back. Ada Zak at Hypnotherapy Advantage has been helping people from different age groups to overcome challenges such as repeated failed attempts at quitting smoking using such methods.
Many people have an inaccurate understanding of what hypnosis is and how it operates, even though it has been practiced for centuries and researched scientifically for over 200 years. While this method can yield beneficial therapeutic outcomes, it also carries the risk of having negative consequences if the hypnotized individual is exposed to dangerous beliefs. Given this conundrum surrounding this concept, people opting for hypnosis programs must have a basic understanding of hypnotherapy. Hypnosis is a therapeutic modality that has the potential to alleviate symptoms and make the subconscious mind more receptive to change. A trained hypnotherapist slowly guides the subject into a relaxed or trance-like state before tapping into the subconscious to re-program habitual behaviors.
Hypnosis is used to help people with different health issues, such as insomnia, anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome, chronic pain, and smoking. For example, a quit smoking hypnosis program involves replacing bad habits with new good habits and reinforcing this in the subconscious. Hypnotherapy can be an alternative aid in helping people give up smoking. The underlying urges to continue smoking are targeted to reduce cravings and strengthen the resolve to quit. Today, there are various hypnotherapy techniques used in smoking cessation programs. One widely used approach is Spiegel's 'one session, three points' method. This technique attempts to change an individual's perception of smoking through deep concentration induced during a hypnotherapy session.
During the session, the smoker is taught three-pointers: smoking is bad for health, the body is entitled to protection from this habit, and quitting smoking will improve their quality of life. Similarly, Hypnotherapy Advantage offers a three-session smoking cessation program, which works in stages to reinforce quitting smoking and implementing new habits. This program is a combination of hypnosis and NLP. Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) aims to provide people with the coping skills to deal effectively with stressful situations. In its most basic form, NLP is a technique for assisting individuals in achieving personal mastery over their own lives. On the other hand, the hypnotic state makes the subconscious mind more open to suggestions and changes.
The outcome of the hypnosis to stop smoking program can be more beneficial if the person attends the session regularly and make changes in their lifestyle. Most experts recommend at least three sessions for quitting smoking and improving mental capacities to see the benefits of being a non-smoker. For example, the first session of the smoking cessation program at Hypnotherapy Advantage consists of making cigarettes unappealing. Then, the therapist helps individuals prepare for a change and clearly understand the advantages of quitting smoking.
The second session is intended to install confidence and resolve self-doubt about becoming a non-smoker. Finally, the last session prepares individuals to replace smoking with new healthy habits and mental rehearsing to practice being a non-smoker. These hypnosis sessions can last between an hour to ninety minutes. Those attending all three sessions are more likely to benefit from this program. In addition, therapists provide an additional hypnosis session for those still having occasional urges to smoke.
Ada Zak, at Hypnotherapy Advantage, ensures that this smoking cessation program is able to help people overcome inherent issues that are triggering relapses, helping them overcome the urge to smoke in the longer run.
About Hypnotherapy Advantage
Ada Zak is the founder of Hypnotherapy Advantage. Ada is a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist (Consulting Hypnotist in NJ). She focuses on helping people overcome a wide range of health issues, including smoking cessation, anxiety/depression, weight loss, insomnia, fertility problems, autoimmunity, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), fibromyalgia, and more.
