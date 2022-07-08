Altenew Alcohol Inks Offer Environment-Friendly Solution for Alcohol Marker Enthusiasts

Altenew currently has 108 (and counting!) alcohol ink marker refills in its store. The creative possibilities are endless when it comes to alcohol ink art techniques. From refilling alcohol markers to creating breathtaking backgrounds on DIY projects!

Altenew’s Alcohol Markers were a huge success, and due to insistent demand, it has added alcohol inks to its growing line of craft supplies.

We realized that these work amazingly well as alcohol inks in their own right. The huge color selection that we offer really helps when creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind backgrounds.” — Lydia Evans, Creative Ambassador

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew’s line of alcohol-based inks, designed explicitly for refilling its alcohol markers, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback in the crafting world. Alcohol inks offer an environmentally friendly solution for those who love using alcohol markers, eliminating the need to discard empty marker pens and purchase new ones constantly. Altenew's alcohol inks come in a variety of colors that match perfectly with the company’s existing ink collection.Alcohol Markers have long taken the crafting world by storm, and Altenew’s very own Artist Markers were the go-to for most crafters because of their excellent price point and high quality. In fact, Altenew Alcohol Markers have been highly-recommended alternatives to popular and pricier brands in the market. However, like other markers, it is no secret that alcohol markers can dry out, become streaky, or be difficult to blend. Refilling alcohol markers with fresh inks is more economical and environment-friendly.After getting many requests and suggestions from its customers, the Syracuse-based craft supplies company finally added alcohol ink refills for its beloved Alcohol Marker Sets . The release of this much-awaited product category back in September 2018 offered fans of Altenew’s Alcohol Artist Markers more value and creative possibilities. Not only are these alcohol inks ideal for refreshing their favorite alcohol markers – but these are also fantastic for alcohol ink art and alcohol ink techniques.“﻿So at the start, the main purpose of our alcohol inks when we released them was to refill our Artist Markers,” Creative Ambassador Lydia Evans shared. “Although that was the case initially, we realized that these work amazingly well as alcohol inks in their own right. The huge color selection that we offer really helps when creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind backgrounds.”In true Altenew style, these rich and vibrant alcohol inks come in color families with four shades in each group, making blending colors a breeze. Despite its original and primary purpose of simply refilling dried-out alcohol markers, these alcohol inks have quickly gained popularity - thanks to the alcohol ink art trend. A quick scroll through Pinterest and Instagram will show you a ton of gorgeous alcohol ink art on almost everything – mugs, pen holders, keychains, plates, and even fabric. This fast-drying alcohol-based medium works like magic on non-porous surfaces like glass, metal, stone, wood, acrylic, plastic, ceramic, leather, and even polymer clay. Because it is easy to use, alcohol inks have been a must-have in every crafting enthusiast’s collection. With just a few drops, anyone can easily create stunning marbled effects and galaxy-like designs on their projects.Aside from refilling and refreshing alcohol markers, each 30 ml bottle of Altenew’s alcohol ink is ideal for creating stunning backgrounds, mixed media art techniques, custom alcohol ink or marker colors, and DIY gifts.Altenew has long been known as a premier provider of innovative and high-quality stamps, dies, stencils, inks, and other crafting supplies for paper crafters everywhere. Adding alcohol inks to its product line proves that the company is continuously expanding, growing, and keeping up with trends in the arts and crafts world to satisfy every customer’s needs. With this exciting addition to the store’s category, Altenew is fast becoming a fantastic one-stop resource for basic (and not-so-basic) crafting supplies.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!Contact:

