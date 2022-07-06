Detailed Vehicle History announces the launch of its VIN Decoder app that decodes and scans VIN at the highest accuracy
Detailed Vehicle History recently released its free mobile application for Android to provide easy access to and vehicle history reports.DOLLARD-DES ORMEAUX, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detailed Vehicle History recently released its free mobile application for Android to provide quick and easy access to vehicle specifications and vehicle history reports. The VIN Decoder app allows users to easily scan a VIN or license plate and return the decoded information in seconds.
By downloading this application, users can decode any VIN or run VIN check reports in seconds which include vehicle history records including ownership history, title brand checks mileage records and odometer rollback issues (if reported), theft records, liens and loans, auction records with 10 exclusive images (when available), services and repair history, inspection records, and more using the VIN decoding app.
Users can also save their VIN checks and access the decoded vehicle data easily from the application anytime.
The VIN decoder app has integrated OCR technology that allows easy scanning of any VIN number and license plate scan in seconds with blazing accuracy. This eliminates manual procedures and reduces the time for manual operations and the costs associated with it.
The VIN decoder & Vehicle history application also comes with a tool that keeps you informed about upcoming services and repairs of the vehicle to ensure a safe and smooth drive. Stay on top of your vehicle recalls, and keep it well-serviced and maintained.
Officials from Detailed Vehicle History said their hybrid VIN decoding and VIN check application is now available in the Google Play store for Android devices for free.
The web application users can also download the app and access all their VIN reports or redeem credits easily using the app.
Dealers can use the VIN Decoder mobile app to scan VIN numbers and run reports effortlessly to avoid filling their inventory with vehicles with a hidden past.
Existing account credits can be used to run reports and new history report credits can be purchased at www.detailedvehiclehistory.com. Credits can also be purchased directly from within the app.
“Detailed Vehicle History provides the most up-to-date title and salvage data in the industry. Detailed Vehicle History is breaking new grounds with the build and launch of an accurate VIN decoding tool that leverages state of the art technologies i.e. AI and machine learning. They are the industry-first to release a mobile application with the technology to decipher VIN Numbers without an internet connection - in a completely offline mode
About Detailed Vehicle History:
Detailed Vehicle History is a leading provider of vehicle history reports. The reports are available online and can be easily accessed via mobile, smartphones or tablets. Vehicle Databases Inc works with domestic and international consumers and also provides dealer services to automotive dealers. For business and dealer inquiries, please contact Detailed Vehicle History at sales@vehicledatabases.com
